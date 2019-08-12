Nick Lowe's QUALITY ROCK & ROLL REVUE Starring Los Straitjackets Comes To The Davidson

The Quality Rock & Roll Revue features soulful rock and roll songs from throughout Nick Lowe's career-including his biggest hits-as well as selections from two recent EPs recorded with Los Straitjackets. Los Straitjackets provide backup for Nick as well as perform a short segment of their own instrumental surf guitar twangers.

CAPA presents Nick Lowe's Quality Rock & Roll Revue starring Los Straitjackets at the Davidson Theatre (77 S. High St.) on Tuesday, September 24, at 8 pm. Tickets are $35 and $40 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787.

Lowe has made his mark as a producer (Elvis Costello, Graham Parker, Pretenders, The Damned), a songwriter of at least three songs you know by heart, a short-lived pop star, and a long-term musicians' musician. But in his current "second act" as a silver-haired, tender-hearted, sharp-tongued singer/songwriter, he has no equal.



From 1995′s "The Impossible Bird" to 2011′s "The Old Magic," Lowe has turned out a fantastic string of albums, each one devised in his West London home and recorded with a core of musicians who possess the same veteran savvy. Lowe brings wit and understated excellence to every performance, leading Ben Ratliff of the New York Times to describe his live show as "elegant and nearly devastating."

His new four-song EP, "Tokyo Bay," features Los Straitjackets as his backing band.





Related Articles Shows View More Columbus Stories

More Hot Stories For You