MadLab Theatre Presents FINE (NOT FINE)

MadLab Theatre presents a play about the effects of mental illness entitled FINE (NOT FINE). This will be a presentation made up of letters from you, the general public, about your experiences with mental illness. The purpose of this play is help normalize these issues as well as provide a catharsis for those that may be suffering.

Mental illness may be the biggest health epidemic facing the world today, and still a person suffering from mental illness is regarded as weak or less than human. Fine Not Fine attempts to help normalize depression by showing how it affects people from all walks of life. Fine Not Fine is a collection of letters and statements from the general public about their experiences with mental illness. These statements will be woven into a theatrical tapestry and performed August 29-31 and September 5-7.

Directed by Andy Batt with a cast that includes Dallas Ray, Kate Jones, Casey May, Hannah Portmann, Linda O'Donnell, Jeff Potts, Nikki Smith and Jen Barlup.



"Fine Not Fine"

When: Aug. 29 to Sept. 7

Where: MadLab Theatre, 227 N. 3RD ST.

What: Andy Batt's new collage play, in a MadLab world premiere, makes a theatrical tapestry from letters and statements by people who have experienced mental illness.

Tickets: $13 to $18

Information: 614-221-5418, www.madlab.net





