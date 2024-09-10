Lincoln Theatre Reveals Fall 2024 Schedule

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Lincoln Theatre has announced its lineup of performances for the remainder of 2024 in two of the theatre’s ongoing series -- Backstage at the Lincoln and Club Lincoln. All performances will be held at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.).

Backstage at the Lincoln

The Backstage at the Lincoln concert series offers an extraordinary opportunity to be seated on stage for a performance with your favorite local artists. Set against the hand-painted grandeur of the Lincoln’s Egyptian Revival-style motif, enjoy an exceptionally intimate concert from a perspective normally seen only by the artists themselves.

All shows start at 7 pm. Tickets are $27.62.

Upcoming Backstage at the Lincoln performances include:

Schuyler Johnson: The Other Side of Me

Thursday, September 26

Schuyler Johnson is a Columbus-born artist and an ambassador of vocal passion, range, awareness, and execution. Prepare yourself to witness authentic soul with familiar glimpses of his gospel origins while now, singing from a place that will be new to the public.

Teresca Showell: Broken to Live

Thursday, October 17

Teresca Showell conveys a message for the intentional and unintentional listener. Her songwriting is correct and right-on for an experienced singer, while her uplifting music shows a maturity that artists in the industry would love to hone. Teresca is a phenom that was born to perform and loves every moment, which makes it more enjoyable for those watching and listening.

Anthony Saxson Freedom Collective

Thursday, November 21

The Anthony Saxson Freedom Collective is comprised of keyboardist Aaron White, bassist Aaron Thomas, drummer , and saxophonist Anthony Saxson. Born in Columbus, Anthony was always surrounded by music. His first calling to music was through his family Church, founded by his grandfather Rev. William E. Binford, an anointed musician in his own right who was revered for his powerful singing and organ playing. Rev. Binford passed down this powerful musical legacy to his sons Kai and Kente Binford, where Anthony was first encouraged to play the saxophone in church at the age of 12. There, he connected to the spiritual roots of music. Today, Anthony channels his music through these spiritual roots, as well as the roots of John Coltrane, Pharaoh Sanders, and others. His aim is to achieve his calling through musical expression, touching the world, one person at a time.

Club Lincoln

Club Lincoln shows are held in the theatre’s second floor ballroom performance space, offering an organic and intimate experience for audiences.

All shows start at 8 pm. Tickets are $13.31.

Upcoming Club Lincoln performances include:

Vive Latino!

Friday, October 25

Spend your Friday night dancing to great Latin music and DJ Negro La Bestia spins the best in salsa, merengue, bachata, and reggaeton. If you need to take a break from dancing, grab a cocktail from the bar and meet us back on the dance floor.

