Lincoln Theatre Announces Winter 2025 Schedule

The Lincoln Theatre will present standout local performers in early 2025 in two of the theatre's ongoing series -- Backstage at the Lincoln and Club Lincoln.

All performances will be held at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.). Tickets can be purchased at www.LincolnTheatreColumbus.com or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Club Lincoln

Club Lincoln shows are held in the theatre's second floor ballroom performance space, offering an organic and intimate experience for audiences.

All shows start at 8 pm. Tickets are $13.31.

Upcoming Club Lincoln performances include:

Blended Soundz

Saturday, January 18

Assembled in April of 2019 by drummer Torrance Saunders, Blended Soundz performs multiple styles of music, specializing in both old-school and new-school jams. Lead vocalist Lean Saunders spearheads a second-to-none musical display with elegant stage presence, covering favorite R&B, jazz, blues, soul, neo-soul, hip-hop, party hits, and gospel. The band consists of some of Columbus' most talented and recognized musicians: Lean Saunders and Raymond Willis (vocals); Bo Dixon (keyboards); Mike Horton (guitar); Deivi T (bass); Torrance Saunders (drums); and Luis Wright (saxophone).

Backstage at the Lincoln

The Backstage at the Lincoln concert series offers an extraordinary opportunity to be seated on stage for a performance with your favorite local artists. Set against the hand-painted grandeur of the Lincoln's Egyptian Revival-style motif, enjoy an exceptionally intimate concert from a perspective normally seen only by the artists themselves.

All shows start at 7 pm. Tickets are $27.62.

Upcoming Backstage at the Lincoln performances include:

Kathak & Flamenco

Thursday, January 23

In this premier dance performance, we witness the sharing of cultures from India and Spain. Mansee Singhi, a South Asian choreographer, performer, teaching artist and member of the United Nations Dance Council based in Columbus, will demonstrate Kathak, a revered Indian classical dance which evolved as a means of storytelling through rhythmic foot movements, hand gestures, and facial expressions. Gabriela Guerrero inserts an intimate Flamenco performance that will elate and elevate. Flamenco has the ability to serve as a direct connection to our emotions and furthers that personal expression through its rhythms and melodies. Originally from Mérida, Venezuela, Guerrero currently showcases the art of Flamenco, performing, teaching, and expanding the Flamenco practice and awareness in Columbus. Each of these experiences and moments is a heartfelt reflection of our bond and for the love of dance.

All-Star Staff Performance

Thursday, February 20

Each member of the LTA “All-Stars” Team has a performance menu that demonstrates professionalism, experience, and skill. This Backstage is dedicated to those who are the oil to the machine that is The Lincoln. Dance, poetry, music, monologues, vocals, music production, and art. The Lincoln “All-Stars” are listed as some of the most talented artists to call Columbus home.

