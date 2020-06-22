Lilyfest Virtual 2020 Hosts Online Artist's Market, Garden Tours and Music

Lilyfest will continue as an education and gardening experience with Lilyfest Virtual 2020, scheduled for July 10 to 12 at www.lilyfest.com. An online artist's market will display the work of artists who have traditionally only been at the in-person event.

Visitors to the website during Lilyfest weekend can view the work of their favorite artists and contact the artist directly to purchase handcrafted, high-quality pieces. Each Lilyfest artist has been invited to sell their artwork online as a way to continue supporting them amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plans are underway to provide educational programming on the website that includes high-quality garden tours, unique interviews with volunteers, naturalists, artists, and musicians. Some videos will offer a "behind-the-scene" look with artists inside their studios and give visitors a chance to see how pieces are created. Recorded and live stream musical performances will also be broadcast.

"We have a lot of dedicated people who are working to make Lilyfest Virtual 2020 a fun event," said Bobbi Bishop, who co-founded the event with her late husband in 1991. "I hope everyone will join us in supporting our artists and musicians this year."

Lilyfest's virtual format will provide visitors with new ways to look at the artists, musicians, and the gardens that have made the festival such a unique experience for the past 29 years.

Learn more about the schedule of events at www.lilyfest.com, where updates will be posted.

