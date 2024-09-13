Leslie Odom, Jr. Returns to ProMusica in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ProMusica Chamber Orchestra will welcome back multifaceted artist and Broadway star, Leslie Odom, Jr. for a pair of Christmas concerts at the Southern Theatre on Dec. 19 and 20 at 7:30 p.m. Led by guest conductor Jerry Hou, Leslie Odom, Jr. - The Christmas Tour with ProMusica Chamber Orchestra will feature holiday favorites, selections from Odom’s Christmas album, beloved Broadway tunes, and more, alongside the orchestra.

Odom first joined the orchestra for ProMusica’s 2018 Soirée Benefit & Concert, which saw a sell-out audience and rave reviews of the performance. His concerts with ProMusica this winter are part of his 2024 Christmas Tour stopping in more than a dozen cities across the country.

Recognized for his work on the Broadway stage, on television, in film, and as a recording artist, Odom is a Tony winner, a Grammy winner, and a three-time Emmy Award nominee. For his critically acclaimed performance as legendary soul singer Sam Cooke in Regina King’s “One Night in Miami,” Odom was nominated for the Academy Award as Best Supporting Actor. He received a second nomination in the same year, as a songwriter, for co-writing the film's original song, "Speak Now." Odom is one of only four performers in history to be nominated in both the acting and writing categories in the same year. After his breakout role as Aaron Burr in the hit musical “Hamilton,” Odom has performed to sold-out crowds in hallowed halls around the country including The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., The Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, and Lincoln Center in New York City.

“We had such a wonderful experience with Leslie back in 2018, and to share the stage with him again will be such a treat,” said Janet Chen, ProMusica CEO. “These two shows as part of his Christmas Tour are the perfect way to kick off the holiday season, and his charming personality, energetic stage presence, and distinct voice will lift audiences up in holiday spirit!”

Additional information about Leslie Odom, Jr. - The Christmas Tour with ProMusica Chamber Orchestra is available at promusicacolumbus.org/event/leslieodomjr-christmastour-2024/.

