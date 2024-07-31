Jeff Tweedy To Play Southern Theatre October 16

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CAPA presents Jeff Tweedy in concert Wednesday, October 16, at the Southern Theatre (21 E. Main St.). The show is part of the fall tour across the US for the Wilco songwriter/singer/guitarist. Elizabeth Moen opens.

As the founding member and leader of the Grammy Award winning American rock band Wilco, and before that the cofounder of the alt‐country band Uncle Tupelo, Jeff Tweedy is one of contemporary music's most accomplished songwriters, musicians, and performers.

Tickets, which start at $49, go on sale at 10 am Friday, August 2, and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Tweedy's tour follows a busy several months for the Wilco frontman, including the release of his third book and New York Times Bestseller, WORLD WITHIN A SONG: Music That Changed My Life and Life That Changed My Music (Dutton), Wilco's 13th studio album, Cousin, and the Hot Sun Cool Shroud EP via dBpm Records. This summer featured a wonderfully successful Solid Sound Festival in June, and the release of a special live recording with Bleachers of their Lana Del Rey collaboration “Margaret” last week.

Elizabeth Moen is a dynamic and soulful musician hailing from the Midwest. Known for her powerful voice and emotionally charged performances, Moen effortlessly blends elements of blues, rock, and indie-folk to create a unique sound that resonates deeply with audiences. Her songwriting is marked by raw honesty and introspection, often drawing on personal experiences to craft lyrics that are both relatable and profound. Her discography, which includes several albums and EPs, showcases her versatility as an artist, with tracks ranging from haunting ballads to upbeat anthems.

About CAPA

Owner/operator of downtown Columbus' magnificent historic theatres (Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre) and manager of the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (New Albany, OH), and the Shubert Theatre (New Haven, CT), CAPA is a non-profit, award-winning presenter of national and international performing arts and entertainment. For more information, visit www.capa.com.

