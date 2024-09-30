Interview: Craig Winberry of THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF GEORGE MICHAEL at Southern Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



There’s no phone booth, no Bat Cave for Craig Winberry. Winberry, who plays the title character in the latter stages of his career in the show, THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF GEORGE MICHAEL, says one doesn’t just don razor stubble and tinted sunglasses to become one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

Simply put, Winberry doesn’t become Michael. That job is already taken.

“Those are definitely big shoes to step into, but it’s not as hard when the music is as good as it is,” Winberry said in a telephone interview from New York City where the concert-style musical is preparing to embark on a North American tour.

“I wouldn’t say every night I’m trying to be a carbon copy of George. But there are some similarities that we do have. I channel my energy into, you know, the blueprint that he left for us.”

THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF GEORGE MICHAELS rolls into Columbus Oct. 29 at the Southern Theatre (21 E. Main Street in downtown Columbus).

Michael, who died Dec. 25, 2016, at the age of 53, sold over 115 million albums as both a member of the pop duo Wham! and as a solo artist. His first solo album, 1987’s “Faith,” produced four number one singles in “Faith,” “Monkey,” “Father Figure,” and “One More Try.”

According to the show’s writer and director Dean Elliott, audiences are still moved by the singer’s music.

“Fans are out of their seats the entire night, singing and dancing in the aisles to the unforgettable hits that left an indelible mark on pop culture,” Elliott said in a press release.

According to Winberry, it’s common to see two generations of fans waiting at the stage door after performances.

“The audience come from all walks of life. Obviously you’ve got some people my age who are reliving their youth, but you also see a lot of young fans come out,” he said. “Women who were teenagers at the height of the Faith era, are bringing their daughters to the show.

“Newer generations and newer audiences are finding his work because it has held up over these years.”

The show places the singer in a concert setting during two epochs of his career. Connor Antico plays the younger Michael in his Wham! days while Winberry takes on the solo career of the singer.

Winberry finds the solo career version of Michael engaging.

“George was creating his own path,” he said. “People were following him when he was just being who he was. His music wasn’t cooked up in some factory ready to be sold to the masses.”

Winberry, who grew up in Piggott, Ark., credits his brother for helping him discover Michaels.

“I don't know what it was with that song (Wham’s ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,’” he said with a laugh. “That song was everywhere. Every time it was played on MTV or on the radio, my brother (crank up the volume). And he was like nine years older than me.”

Music has always played a key role in Winberry’s life, starting when he would sing in the church choir. A member of the congregation at his church was the drama teacher at his school and encouraged him to try theater.

“Music has always been a part of my life; I’ve always been humming a tune,” he said. “I've always been encouraged by friends and family to pursue entertainment. It's something I always felt came naturally to me.”

After graduating from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor's degree in political science, Winberry sang at friends’ weddings and other occasions, but he didn’t pursue a career in music or theater full time.

Winberry moved to New York City in 2010 where he was a colorist in a hair salon.

“I happened to be shampooing somebody’s hair and this person said, ‘you should be a singer,’” he said. “From there, a casting director heard me sing. I was told, ‘you know that ship hasn’t sailed. You should continue to share your music.’

“One phone call that turn another. I started booking gigs here in New York and here we are today.”

Becoming Michael required Winberry to do a lot of detective work. He watched countless hours of footage of Michael’s videos and interviews.

“I watched any clip on YouTube I could find,” he said. “I watched every music video in his catalog. I’ve been absorbing his legacy and his sense of humor. That’s what makes the job fun.”

Winberry never met Michael nor saw him perform live. After becoming a solo artist, Michael made only three extended tours in the United States, the last one being in 2008.

Yet Winberry remembers a sense of loss when he heard that Michael had died.

Michael was one of the last celebrity deaths in 2016, a year which saw the losses of Prince, David Bowie, Glenn Frey of the Eagles, Maurice White of Earth, Wind and Fire, and country music legend Merle Haggard. Winberry said the death of Michaels hit him particularly hard.

“I felt so powerless. Maybe I hadn't celebrated him as much as I should have,” Winberry said. “I didn't truly understand the impact he had on my life until he was gone. That's sad.

“Something I've learned from that was we have to speak up for our friends when they're here, tell them we love them and make sure they know they're cared about and they have an impact in our lives.”

Comments