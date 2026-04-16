Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s BUYER & CELLAR

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First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s BUYER & CELLAR

04/15/26

Little Theatre Off Broadway presents Buyer & Cellar from April 17 - 19, 2026.

https://www.ltob.org/

A One-Act / One-Man Show

Alex More is a struggling actor who catches a break and is hired for a mysterious job at an undisclosed location. That location? None other than the home of one of the greatest living legends, Barbra Streisand! What would happen if an out-of-work, aspiring actor was hired to man the private basement mall in Barbra Streisand’s house?

By Jonathan Tolins. Directed by Rosemary Cullison, Stage Management by Lauren Wong, and starring William Ray-Macke as Alex.

Performances run April 17 & 18 @ 8:00pm, April 18 & 19 @ 3:00pm, at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. For more information, visit: https://ltob.org/, Order Reserved Seating Tickets at the link: https://cur8.com/20833/project/138503

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Patrick Doss