FINDING NEVERLAND Plays The Ohio Theatre

Tickets are on sale now for the enchanting Broadway musical Finding Neverland, that will be making its Columbus debut at the iconic Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) June 4-9. The performance schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, June 4, 7:30 pm

Wednesday, June 5, 7:30 pm

Thursday, June 6, 7:30 pm

Friday, June 7, 8 pm

Saturday, June 8, 2 pm & 8 pm

Sunday, June 9, 1 pm & 6:30 pm

Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787.

Based on the Academy Award-winning Miramax motion picture by David Magee, and the play The Man Who Was Peter Pan by Allan Knee, Finding Neverland follows the relationship between playwright J.M. Barrie and the family that inspired Peter Pan, or The Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up - one of the most beloved stories of all time. Diane Paulus' Finding Neverland with direction recreated by Tour Director Mia Walker and Associate Choreographer Camden Loeser with book by Olivier Award-nominee James Graham, music and lyrics by Gary Barlow (Take That) and Grammy Award winner Eliot Kennedy, and original choreography by Emmy Award-winner Mia Michaels ("So You Think You Can Dance," Cirque du Soleil's Delirium). Finding Neverland is packed with mesmerizing visuals, irresistible songs, and plenty of laughs. It's a timeless story about the power of imagination... and spectacular proof that you never really have to grow up.

The production features scenic design by Tony Award-winner Scott Pask (The Band's Visit, Mean Girls), lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (Mean Girls, The Coast of Utopia, Pippin), costume design by Suttirat Larlarb (Waitress, Of Mice and Men), sound design by Shannon Slaton, hair and make-up design by Bernie Ardia, projection design by Jon Driscoll, music supervision by Fred Lassen, musical direction by Patrick Hoagland, Illusions by Paul Kieve, and Air Sculpture by Daniel Wortzel, animal direction and training by William Berloni, Tony Award Honoree, of William Berloni Theatrical Animals (Annie, Legally Blonde), and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Finding Neverland is produced by NETworks Presentations.





