EUREKA DAY to Open at The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio

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The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio will its 2026-27 season with Jonathan Spector's Eureka Day, winner of the 2025 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play. Directed by Allie Moss, the comedy runs November 5-22, 2026, in Studio Two at the Vern Riffe Center.

If you've ever sat through a PTO meeting where polite discussion somehow went completely off the rails, Eureka Day may feel hilariously familiar. When a mumps outbreak hits a proudly progressive California elementary school, polite discussion spirals into chaos, forcing its leaders to confront the urgent question of how to build consensus when no one can agree on what is true.

Set largely in school board meetings, Eureka Day finds humor in the assumptions people make about one another and the sometimes absurd lengths well-meaning people will go to remain polite and inclusive. Beneath the laughs, the play explores what it takes to have difficult conversations with people we disagree with, and how quickly we can stop listening when our most deeply held beliefs are challenged.

Following its 2018 world premiere in Berkeley, California, Eureka Day made its Broadway debut in 2024, where it was classified as a revival and went on to win the 2025 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play.

In keeping with The Contemporary's vision to serve as a civic and cultural conversation hub for Columbus, the theatre will extend the experience beyond the stage with Community Conversations throughout the production's run. Select performances will be followed by artist talkbacks, with additional post-show panel discussions planned around themes raised by the production. More information will be posted on the website as it becomes available.

Pay-What-You-Want preview performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, and 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6. Opening night is Saturday, Nov. 7, at 8 p.m. The production continues through Nov. 22 with performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Twenty-dollar Student Rush tickets are available at the box office only, with a valid student ID, beginning two hours before showtime for any performance. Student Rush tickets are subject to availability.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 09 Hrs 12 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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