Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2024 is Coming to Palace Theatre in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CAPA will welcome Grammy-nominated saxophonist extraordinaire Dave Koz and the Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2024 to Columbus for a festive, high-energy show at the Palace Theatre on Saturday, December 14.



Marking the 27th anniversary of the longest-running jazz-based Christmas tour, Dave Koz & Friends bring a fresh sensibility to this rich musical tradition on their 2024 outing, performing timeless Christmas classics, a Chanukah medley and hits from each artist’s respective catalogue. This year’s tour, which will visit 18 cities in less than a month, reunites Koz with long-time musical partner, guitarist/singer Jonathan Butler, and features special guests, saxophonist Vincent Ingala, guitarist Adam Hawley and vocalist Rebecca Jade—all of whom are truly artists on the rise. Don’t miss the show that’s been hailed as “a holiday institution” (The Oakland Press) and “a kick-ass holiday party” (360°Sound).



Tickets, which start at $44, go on sale at 10 am Friday, July 26, and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.



In a recording career that spans nearly three decades, Koz has racked up an astoundingly impressive array of honors and achievements: nine Grammy nominations, 11 No. 1 albums on Billboard’s Current Contemporary Jazz Albums chart, numerous world tours, 13 sold-out Dave Koz & Friends At Sea cruises, performances for multiple U.S. presidents, a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and appearances on a multitude of television shows, including “Good Morning America,” “The View,” “The Tonight Show,” “Entertainment Tonight” and more. A Platinum-selling artist, Koz is also known as a humanitarian, entrepreneur, radio host and instrumental music advocate.



Comments