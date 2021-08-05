Columbus Symphony Partners with City of Columbus Recreation And Parks to Offer Free, Outdoor Concerts

The Columbus Symphony today announced a new partnership with the City of Columbus Recreation and Parks Department to present "Columbus Symphony Community Concerts," the CSO's new, outdoor music series, at several Columbus city parks.

These 45-minute, live orchestra performances are free to the public and will feature a mix of symphonic and pops music. Featured works include pieces from Elgar, Sousa, and Tchaikovsky as well as "Highlights from The Lion King," "Best of the Beatles," "Michael Jackson Hit Mix," and more.

"We are so excited to bring the beauty and joy of live classical music performance to the communities we serve," stated Columbus Symphony Executive Director Denise Rehg. "The Columbus Symphony is committed to increasing its presence in diverse neighborhoods and communities and offering a broader opportunity for inclusivity and accessible programming."

Admission is free. All seating is general admission, lawn seating. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. Concert dates and locations:

Wednesday, August 11, 6:30 pm

Linden Park (1254 Briarwood Ave., Columbus)

Thursday, August 12, 6:30 pm

Westgate Park (455 S. Westgate Ave., Columbus)

Sunday, August 15, 2 pm

Westmoor Park (3015 Valleyview Dr, Columbus)

Wednesday, August 18, 6:30 pm

Driving Park (1100 Rhoads Ave., Columbus)

Thursday, August 19, 6:30 pm

Marion Franklin Park (2801 Lockbourne Rd., Columbus)

Friday, August 20, 6:30 pm

Dodge Park (667 Sullivant Ave., Columbus)

Saturday, August 21, 6:30 pm

Mayme Moore Park (867 Mt Vernon Ave., Columbus)

All concerts are rain or shine and may start late if necessitated by inclement weather. Concerts will only be canceled because of severe weather. Guests can check www.columbussymphony.com, www.columbus.gov/RecreationandParks, or either organization's social media pages the day of show for the most current information.

To learn more visit www.ColumbusSymphony.com.