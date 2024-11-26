Celebrate The Holiday Season With CAPA; Seasonal Offerings Begin This Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CAPA extends an invitation to spend part of the holiday season inside one of its beautifully restored Downtown Columbus theatres.

The festive and varied slate of seasonal offerings begins with the return of a Thanksgiving weekend tradition at the Ohio Theatre, as A Christmas Carol returns in an all-new production created by CAPA and Short North Stage.

Tickets to all of these performances may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

CAPA & Short North Stage present A Christmas Carol

Friday & Saturday, November 29 & 30, 7:30 pm; Sunday, December 1, 2 pm.

Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.)

$26-$44

Reimagined from our 2023 premiere, this refreshed original production is ideal for family audiences. Expanded dance and music sequences and even more of your favorite Christmas carols deepen the traditional elements that have made the Dickens tale a holiday favorite for generations, while remaining a distinctive take on the familiar story.

A Magical Cirque Christmas

Saturday, November 30

Palace Theatre

$40-$79

Loaded with nostalgia, charm, comedy, music, and magic, A Magical Cirque Christmas is the ultimate holiday extravaganza, making for a perfect date night, fun family adventure or group outing. The show's world-acclaimed entertainers take audiences on a winter wonderland journey, immersing them in the spirit of the season and dazzling guests with their incredible talents.

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

Tuesday-Sunday, Dec. 3-8 (9 shows)

Palace Theatre

Tickets start at $35

Hailed by The New York Times as “100 times better than any bedtime story,” this classic holiday musical will enchant adults and children alike. Audiences will discover the magic of Dr. Seuss' classic holiday tale as it comes to life live on stage. Featuring the hit songs “You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” THE GRINCH discovers there's more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming GRINCH, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos.

Over the Rhine

Tuesday, December 10, 7:30 pm

Southern Theatre

$43.35-$55.45

The Cincinnati-based, husband-and-wife folk-pop duo of Karin Bergquist (vocals, acoustic guitar, tenor guitar) and Linford Detweiler presents an evening of what it likes to call “Reality Christmas.”

Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2024

Saturday, December 14

Palace Theatre

$44-$84

CAPA welcomes Grammy-nominated saxophonist extraordinaire Dave Koz and the Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2024 to Columbus. The tour reunites Koz with long-time musical partner, guitarist/singer Jonathan Butler and will feature special guests saxophonist Vincent Ingala, guitarist Adam Hawley, and vocalist Rebecca Jade. This is the 27th anniversary edition of the longest-running jazz-based Christmas tour. Beginning the next era of this rich musical tradition, Koz and Friends will perform fresh renditions of timeless Christmas classics – as well as a Chanukah medley – and hits from their respective catalogues.

