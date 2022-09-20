CAPA's Social Justice Series Presents Free Performance Of ON GOLDEN WINGS

CAPA will present a FREE community performance of On Golden Wings-part of its Social Justice Series-on Saturday, October 8 at 3 pm at the Lincoln Theatre. A pre-show paper airplane flying contest, with prizes, will be held at 1:30 pm. Attendance is open and admittance to both events will be on a first-come, first-served basis. On Golden Wings is a family-friendly, interactive living history play, with music produced by Greatest Stories Never Told.

With ties to central Ohio, this interactive living history play with music shares the untold story of James Herman Banning and Thomas Cox Allen, the first African Americans to fly across the United States. In 1932, the duo made the 3,300-mile trip from Los Angeles to Long Island in 41 hours and 27 minutes aloft. However, the trip required 21 days to complete because the pilots had to raise money for the next leg each time they stopped. One of these stops landed them in Ohio where the congregants of Second Baptist Church, Columbus's oldest Black Baptist Church, helped the pair by donating money, food, and shelter.

