Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CAPA's Social Justice Series Presents Free Performance Of ON GOLDEN WINGS

The performance is on Saturday, October 8 at 3 pm at the Lincoln Theatre.

Register for Columbus News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 20, 2022  

CAPA's Social Justice Series Presents Free Performance Of ON GOLDEN WINGS

CAPA will present a FREE community performance of On Golden Wings-part of its Social Justice Series-on Saturday, October 8 at 3 pm at the Lincoln Theatre. A pre-show paper airplane flying contest, with prizes, will be held at 1:30 pm. Attendance is open and admittance to both events will be on a first-come, first-served basis. On Golden Wings is a family-friendly, interactive living history play, with music produced by Greatest Stories Never Told.

With ties to central Ohio, this interactive living history play with music shares the untold story of James Herman Banning and Thomas Cox Allen, the first African Americans to fly across the United States. In 1932, the duo made the 3,300-mile trip from Los Angeles to Long Island in 41 hours and 27 minutes aloft. However, the trip required 21 days to complete because the pilots had to raise money for the next leg each time they stopped. One of these stops landed them in Ohio where the congregants of Second Baptist Church, Columbus's oldest Black Baptist Church, helped the pair by donating money, food, and shelter.

This presentation is made possible through the generous support of The Bill Conner Memorial Fund, City of Columbus Recreation & Parks Department, CoverMyMeds, The DiMarco Family Fund of The Columbus Foundation, Huntington, The Robert Weiler Company, State Auto, and Wolfe Enterprises. Season support has also been provided by The Columbus Foundation, Greater Columbus Arts Council, Nationwide Foundation, and The Ohio Arts Council.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER to Celebrate Its 10th Season With 30 City National TourTHE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER to Celebrate Its 10th Season With 30 City National Tour
September 16, 2022

The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky's 130-year-old ballet reimagined as a holiday dance spectacle, will travel to 30 cities this fall while celebrating the show's 10th season. Inspired by the live stage show, the Original Special 'The Hip Hop Nutcracker' from Disney Branded Television will stream this holiday season, only on Disney+.
COCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US TourCOCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US Tour
September 12, 2022

CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey has revealed 30 new dates for its massive upcoming United States tour, bolstering the total to 62-dates so far. Parents searching for an exciting activity for their families this back-to-school season won't want to miss this must-see event from Michael Cohl's powerhouse production company EMC Presents and Moonbug Entertainment.
PAW PATROL LIVE! HEROES UNITE 2023 U.S. Tour AnnouncedPAW PATROL LIVE! HEROES UNITE 2023 U.S. Tour Announced
September 12, 2022

Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group has announced the launch of PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite,” based on the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, airing on Nickelodeon and produced by Spin Master Entertainment.
Melissa Etheridge Will Play McCoy Center For The Arts This MonthMelissa Etheridge Will Play McCoy Center For The Arts This Month
September 9, 2022

The McCoy Center for the Arts in New Albany presents one of rock music's great female icons, Grammy-winner Melissa Etheridge, on Wednesday, September 28 at 8 pm. 
Tickets For HAIRSPRAY at the Ohio Theatre On Sale NowTickets For HAIRSPRAY at the Ohio Theatre On Sale Now
September 9, 2022

HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon, is on sale now! This new North American tour, helmed by original director Jack O'Brien and original choreographer Jerry Mitchell, will play November 8-13 in Columbus at the Ohio Theatre, presented by CAPA and PNC Broadway in Columbus. 