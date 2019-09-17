CAPA'S SPOOK OUT MOVIE MAGIC Presents Disney's HOCUS POCUS

As part of its year-long 50th anniversary celebration, CAPA presents Spook Out Movie Magic, a special Halloween event at the Ohio Theatre featuring a screening of Disney's Hocus Pocus, pre-show and intermission entertainment from CAPA organist Clark Wilson on the "Mighty Morton" theatre organ, and a Hocus Pocus-themed costume competition to win CAPA gift certificates.

CAPA presents Spook Out Movie Magic featuring Disney's Hocus Pocus at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Sunday, October 20, at 3pm. Day-of-show tickets are $5 and go on sale one hour prior to show time at the Ohio Theatre kiosk (cash only) or the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.). Tickets may also be purchased by phone at 614.469.0939 or www.capa.com. Seating is general admission.

CAPA's 50th anniversary celebration is made possible through the generous support of the American Electric Power Foundation and Nationwide, with special support provided by Huntington Bank.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy star as three wild witches who return from seventeenth-century Salem for a night of zany fun and comic chaos. After they're conjured up by unsuspecting pranksters, the tricky trio sets out to cast a spell on the town and reclaim their youth. But first, they must outwit three feisty kids determined to foil their scheme. Rated PG.





