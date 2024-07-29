CAPA Welcomes Ukulele Virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro To The Southern Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CAPA will present ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro in concert at the Southern Theatre (21 E. Main St.) on Wednesday, September 11.

The tour supports Shimabukuro's forthcoming album, Blues Experience, with Fleetwood Mac drummer and co-founder Mick Fleetwood, due October 18 via Forty Below Records.

Shimabukuro has captivated audiences around the world with his unique and dynamic style. With his mother as his first teacher of the instrument, Jake embraced a deep love and respect for the ukulele and has explored new and unexpected ways to push the boundaries of what was possible on the humble four-strings.

Over the past two decades, Shimabukuro has proved that there isn't a style of music that he can't play. While versatility for any musician is impressive, Jake showcases his transcendent skills as he explores his seemingly limitless vocabulary through a variety of genres – on perhaps the unlikeliest of instruments.

Blues Experience promises to be a landmark release. It combines the formidable talents of Jake Shimabukuro and Mick Fleetwood with fresh, innovative interpretations of blues classics. The album also features a new song written by Jake, “Kula Blues,” which is about the area of Maui where Mick lives. Fans can expect a bold and forward-looking album deeply rooted in tradition.

Tickets, which start at $24, go on sale at 10 am Friday, July 19, and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

