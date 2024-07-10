CAPA Presents THE CONCERT: A TRIBUTE TO ABBA This August

Enjoy a night filled with classic hits and memorable performances celebrating the iconic music of ABBA.

By: Jul. 10, 2024
CAPA Presents THE CONCERT: A TRIBUTE TO ABBA This August
Come dance, come sing and have the time of your life as CAPA presents The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA, live on the Davidson Theatre (77 S. High St.) stage on Sunday, August 25.

Tickets, which start at $32, go on sale at 10 am Friday, July 12, and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

The ultimate ABBA tribute show for well over 20 years, The Concert dazzles all who see it with their fantastic performance. These concert celebrations feature the most iconic hits, including “Mamma Mia,” “S.O.S,” “Money, Money, Money,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Waterloo,” “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme,” and “Dancing Queen.” 

The Concert is not affiliated with the original ABBA group or Mamma Mia.

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA

Sunday, August 25

Davidson Theatre

$32-$77

For tickets, visit www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com.

About CAPA

Owner/operator of downtown Columbus' magnificent historic theatres (Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre) and manager of the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (New Albany, OH), and the Shubert Theatre (New Haven, CT), CAPA is a non-profit, award-winning presenter of national and international performing arts and entertainment. For more information, visit www.capa.com.




