CAPA Presents EXPERIENCE HENDRIX At The Palace Theatre

The Experience Hendrix Tour, the only official multi-artist celebration of Jimi Hendrix's musical genius that made a triumphant return in 2024 after a half-decade hiatus, has just announced its 2025 edition, including a 7:30 pm Wednesday, March 12, 2025, stop at the Palace Theatre.

The tour once again presents a diverse, star-studded lineup, including Experience Hendrix Tour mainstays such as Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Eric Johnson, as well as Devon Allman (Allman Betts Family Revival), Samantha Fish and Christone ‘Kingfish' Ingram.

Tickets, which start at $59, go on sale at 10 am Friday, November 15, and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

“Jimi has long been a big influence in my musical journey,” said Mississippi-born blues guitar phenomenon Christone ‘Kingfish' Ingram, who is both a Grammy Award winner and was named Contemporary Blues Male Artist of the Year at least year's Blues Music Awards. “The opportunity to join the Experience Hendrix Tour in fall 2024 was fantastic, so I look forward to hitting the stage with the Hendrix crew this spring as we bring this exciting show to more North American cities.”

In addition to having released multiple solo albums since the age of 20, Grammy-nominated singer/guitarist Samantha Fish collaborated with Cassie Taylor and Dani Wilde for the Girls with Guitars album in 2011 and joined forces with Jesse Dayton last year for the album Death Wish Blues. She is the recipient of the Living Blues Award, Blues Music Award, Blues Blast Music Award and 22 Independent Blues Awards, and has also achieved the #1 slot on the Billboard Top Heatseekers and Top Blues Albums charts numerous times. Her live performances, in which she effortlessly blends blues, rock and soul, are a testament to her status as a true musical powerhouse. Fish stated, “2024 was my first year with the event. It's really cool to see so many stellar musicians celebrating Jimi Hendrix's legacy and catalog of music. It's amazing that one musician can have such an impact on artists for generations, and it's really awesome to hear how everyone interprets his music. I'm really looking forward to what's coming next year.”

Guitarist/vocalist/songwriter Devon Allman has been making music since the 1990s in various bands (Honeytribe, Royal Southern Brotherhood) and as a solo artist, before founding The Allman Betts Band in 2018 with Duane Betts. There is a familial connection, as their fathers Duane Allman and Dickey Betts were in The Allman Brothers Band, who played the 1970 Atlanta International Pop Festival with the Jimi Hendrix Experience. Devon Allman's musical style ranges from Southern Rock to soul to blues, making him a perfect candidate for taking on the immense challenge of doing Hendrix's music justice in a live setting. “Really looking forward to celebrating the eternal, cosmic music of Jimi Hendrix,” stated Devon Allman. “His singing voice has inspired me just as much as his ethereal, Martian, liquid-esque guitar. It's gonna be a stone cold groove…be with us!”

Kenny Wayne Shepherd's soulful and pitch-perfect guitar playing has been a key component of the Experience Hendrix Tour for many years. The five-time Grammy nominee and recipient of two Billboard Music Awards commented, “I'm excited to be a part of the Experience Hendrix Tour again. This tour always offers fans a unique opportunity to see artists from multiple genres of music all honoring the great Jimi Hendrix. The diversity of the artists that take part every year only goes to show the vast reach of Jimi Hendrix's influence.”

Among the other artists featured on the 2025 Experience Hendrix Tour are Texas blues sensation Ally Venable, Chuck Campbell and Calvin Cooke (Slide Brothers), vocalist Noah Hunt and bassist Kevin McCormick (both of Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band), Mato Nanji (Indigenous), blues guitar prodigy Mathias Lattin, vocalists Dylan Triplett and Henri Brown, and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Chris Layton (Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble).

The 2025 Experience Hendrix Tour is sponsored by Marshall, Fender Musical Instruments and Dunlop. Marshall amps have long been associated with Jimi Hendrix and were his amplifiers of choice during his career. Fender is now celebrating the 70thanniversary of the Fender Stratocaster, the guitar most often associated with Jimi Hendrix. Dunlop, makers of gear and accessories, recently launched line of Authentic Hendrix '68 Shrine Series of stomp boxes/effects pedals.

