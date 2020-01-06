Backstage At The Lincoln Announces Opening Lineup For 2020

Backstage at the Lincoln, the Lincoln Theatre's local artist showcase series, offers audiences the extraordinary opportunity to be seated on stage for a uniquely intimate performance experience set against the hand-painted grandeur of the Lincoln's rare, Egyptian Revival-style interior design.

The schedule is as follows:

January 23 - Priscilla Woodson & Friends

Through music, song, and inspirational monologue, Priscilla Woodson's vocal stylings take audiences on an inspirational journey through gospel, jazz, and soul with her own original music and a few popular covers.

February 20 - Jason Moncreif

Accompanied by Columbus' own DJ O Sharp, international flute soloist and theater performer Jason Leon Moncrief covers R&B/neo soul favorites with his expressive, sultry, and lyrical Signature Sound.

March 25 - La'Toya Jones & Company

Powerhouse vocalist La'Toya Jones performs a unique blend of her own passionate originals and lively covers from inspired artists of the past and present side-by-side with The Daniel Goins Band.

Tickets are $10, and seating is limited. All performances begin at 7pm at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.). Tickets can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.LincolnTheatreColumbus.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on the night of the show if still available.

The Backstage at the Lincoln series is made possible through the generous support of the Greater Columbus Arts Council and the Ohio Arts Council.

www.lincolntheatrecolumbus.com





