Abbey Theater Of Dublin Presents World Premiere Production Of Herb Brown's THE DUCHESS

The Abbey Theater of Dublin will present the world premiere production of the play "The Duchess," written by Central Ohio playwright, author and retired Ohio Supreme Court Justice Herb Brown.

The production will be performed in-person (adhering to all CDC and Franklin County Public Health guidelines) at 7 p.m. Feb. 10-12 and 16-19, as well as 2 p.m. Feb. 13. Tickets for the production are $25 for reserved seating and $15 for general seating. On-demand streaming of "The Duchess" will be made available Feb. 16-19. In-person and on-demand tickets are available for purchase at DublinOhioUSA.gov/abbey- theater .

"The Duchess" traces the rise of Warren G. Harding and his talented, ambitious wife. They are aided by three of the most engaging characters to have taken center stage on the American scene.

"We are honored to collaborate with Herb Brown and present 'The Duchess' in its world premiere," the Abbey Theater of Dublin's Theater Supervisor Joe Bishara said. "Audiences will revel in this political comedy that provides an inside look at the presidency and those who seek it."

The cast of "The Duchess" is as follows:

Bill Goldsmith (Warren G. Harding), Josie Merkle (Florence Harding, aka "The Duchess"), Vickie Welsh Bragg (Alice Roosevelt Longworth), William Darby IV (Harry Daugherty), and Rachel Belenker (Evelyn McLean).

For more information about the Abbey Theater of Dublin, visit DublinOhioUSA.gov/abbey- theater.