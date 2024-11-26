A CHRISTMAS STORY Will Screen at The McCoy Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The McCoy Center will host a free screening of the holiday-season favorite A Christmas Story at 7 pm Tuesday, November 26. The screening will utilize the Mershad Digital Experience, a state-of-the-art, digital projection and sound system that delivers superior brightness and color rendering, digital surround sound, and a full-immersion experience.

The screening is free and open to the public; tickets are not required. Movie-goers are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or cash donations for the 2024 Thanksforgiving 4 Miler charity run happening two days later in New Albany on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28. Proceeds from the charity run will benefit the Mid-Ohio Food Collective, LifeCare Alliance, and the New Albany Thanksgiving Day fund at the New Albany Community Foundation.

In the 1940s, a young boy named Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) attempts to convince his parents (delightful performances from Melinda Dillon and Darren McGavin), teacher, and Santa Claus that a Red Ryder Range 200 Shot BB gun really is the perfect Christmas gift. The American Christmas comedy film is directed by Bob Clark and based on Jean Shepherd's semi-fictional anecdotes to his 1966 book In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash, with some elements from his 1971 book Wanda Hickey's Night of Golden Memories.

