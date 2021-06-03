2021 CAPA Marquee Award Winners Announced
The winners of each category were announced at the virtual 2021 CAPA Marquee Awards student showcase held on Wednesday, June 2.
The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) today announced the winners in all 11 categories of the 2021 CAPA Marquee Awards presented by American Electric Power Foundation. Designed to celebrate, support, and advocate for high school musical theatre education throughout central Ohio, the program evaluated nominated high school musical theatre students and productions from 12 participating high schools:
- Bishop Watterson High School, Pippin
- Dublin Jerome High School, Little Women
- Grove City High School, Disney's High School Musical
- New Albany High School, Smokey Joe's Café
- Olentangy Berlin High School, Little Shop of Horrors
- Olentangy Liberty High School, Children of Eden
- Olentangy Orange High School, Working
- Pickerington High School North, The Marvelous Wonderettes
- Thomas Worthington High School, Annie
- Westerville Central High School, The Wizard of Oz
- Westerville South High School, Songs for a New World
- Worthington Christian School, Little Shop of Horrors
The winners of each category were announced at the virtual 2021 CAPA Marquee Awards student showcase held on Wednesday, June 2. Modeled after the Tony Awards, the event included performances from the nominees for Best Musical Production, Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Best Actress in a Leading Role, as well as opening and closing numbers that incorporated nominated students from all participating high schools.
The 2021 CAPA Marquee Award winners are:
Outstanding Student Orchestra
New Albany High School, Smokey Joe's Café
Thomas Worthington High School, Annie
Backstage Excellence
Deck Crew, Dublin Jerome High School, Little Women
Stage Run Crew, Olentangy Berlin High School, Little Shop of Horrors
Set & Properties Crew, Olentangy Orange High School, Working
Senior Leadership Team, Westerville South High School, Songs for a New World
Puppeteers, Worthington Christian School, Little Shop of Horrors
Outstanding Student Designer
Isabella Boehmke, Westerville Central High School, Costume Design, The Wizard of Oz
Andrew Dahlke, Olentangy Berlin High School, Set Design, Little Shop of Horrors
Parin Sensenbrenner, Bishop Watterson High School, Props Design, Pippin
Liv Sweet, Olentangy Liberty High School, Costume Design, Children of Eden
Abigail Swint, Bishop Watterson High School, Hair & Makeup Design, Pippin
Outstanding Technical Execution
Dublin Jerome High School, Little Women
New Albany High School, Smokey Joe's Café
Olentangy Berlin High School, Little Shop of Horrors
Olentangy Liberty High School, Children of Eden
Pickerington High School North, The Marvelous Wonderettes
Outstanding Ensemble
Bishop Watterson High School, Pippin
Dublin Jerome High School, Little Women
New Albany High School, Smokey Joe's Café
Olentangy Berlin High School, Little Shop of Horrors
Olentangy Liberty High School, Children of Eden
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Stephen Alexander, Olentangy Orange High School, Frank/Conrad in Working
Nicolas Brunet, Dublin Jerome High School, Mr. Laurence in Little Women
Ian Loomis, Grove City High School, Zeke Baylor in Disney's High School Musical
Angelo O'Dorisio, Bishop Watterson High School, Charlemagne in Pippin
Maximillian Warren, Grove City High School, Ryan Evans in Disney's High School Musical
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Eva Fraser, Dublin Jerome High School, Beth March in Little Women
Abigail Hatfield, Olentangy Liberty High School, Yonah in Children of Eden
Megan Liepelt, Dublin Jerome High School, Meg March in Little Women
Emily McVay, Olentangy Orange High School, Rose in Working
Mia Sommer, Dublin Jerome High School, Amy March in Little Women
Best Direction
Allen DeCarlo, Pickerington High School North, The Marvelous Wonderettes
Erin Gibbons, Olentangy Berlin High School, Little Shop of Horrors
Liz O'Dorisio, Bishop Watterson High School, Pippin
Daniel Skrovan, Olentangy Liberty High School, Children of Eden
Cathy Swain-Abrams, Olentangy Orange High School, Working
Best Musical Production
Bishop Watterson High School, Pippin
Dublin Jerome High School, Little Women
Olentangy Liberty High School, Children of Eden
Olentangy Orange High School, Working
Pickerington High School North, The Marvelous Wonderettes
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Cade Miller, Olentangy Liberty High School, Cain/Japheth in Children of Eden
Carter Minor, New Albany High School, Carter in Smokey Joe's Café
Tucker O' Roark, Worthington Christian School, Seymour Krelborn in Little Shop of Horrors
Nick Sanchez-Zarkos, Olentangy Liberty High School, Father in Children of Eden
Ethan Zink, Westerville Central High School, The Scarecrow in The Wizard of Oz
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Isabella Adams, Dublin Jerome High School, Marmee in Little Women
Sarah Cherryhomes, Pickerington High School North, Missy in The Marvelous Wonderettes
Isabella Eberhardt, Pickerington High School North, Cindy Lou in The Marvelous Wonderettes
Dallys Edwards, Pickerington High School North, Betty Jean in The Marvelous Wonderettes
Maeve Gallagher, Dublin Jerome High School, Jo March in Little Women
Winners Nick Sanchez-Zarkos and Dallys Edwards are the official Jimmy Award nominees for "Jimmys Week," a 12-day professional training intensive with theatre professionals and industry experts, and will compete on the national level for the 2021 Jimmy Awards for Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.