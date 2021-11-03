WHITE CHRISTMAS Will Be Performed at The Renaissance This Month

Entertain all the family with the spectacular, toe-tapping production of Irving Berlin's classic musical, White Christmas. The production will be lighting up The Renaissance this November.

Join veterans Bob Wallace (John Broda) and Phil Davis (Ryan Shreve) as fuelled by love, the all singing, all dancing duo follow the stunning Haynes Sisters, Betty & Judy (Caroline Grace Williams & Samantha Woodill) to a Vermont lodge for a special Christmas show. Their journey takes a misstep, and their rhythm is thrown off when they discover the lodge happens to be owned by Bob and Phil's old Army General (Scott Smith) and is in desperate need of their help.

A tale of love and friendship, White Christmas features the dazzling songs Blue Skies, Sisters and the most famous festive song of all, White Christmas. Brought to life by director Michael Thomas, music director Kelly Knowlton, and choreographer Caroline Grace Williams. Get in the holiday spirit with this timeless romantic comedy to warm the hearts of all ages.

Featured cast includes Michigan native John Broda as Bob Wallace, Ren veteran Ryan Shreve as Phil Davis, Akron's Samantha Woodill as Judy Davis, and former Miss Ohio, Caroline Grace Williams as Betty Davis.

Also featured are Mansfield's beloved Condrea Webber as Martha, Scott Smith as General Waverly, Niko Carter as Ralph Sheldrake, Stephanie Hayslip as Tessie, George Swarn as Mike and Alyssa Racer and Mount Vernon's Jillian Snow alternating in the role of Susan Waverly.

Guest artist and former Miss Virginia, Dot Kelly, co-choreographs with Williams and is featured in the role of Rita. The White Christmas ensemble includes Taylor Beasley, Rebecah Boesch, Stuart Corson, Elijah Gates, Christopher Hartman, Cassandra Kurek, Jamie Mayfield, Jackalyn Metz, Grayden Pierce, Zakari Ramos, Daniel Reaume, Payne Schwartz, Lexi Vega, Tonne Webber, Torre Webber, and Tiara Wightman.

The creative team for White Christmas includes director Michael Thomas, musical director Kelly Knowlton, costume designer Linda Turske, technical director and sound designer Aaron Nicolas, set designer Jason Kaufman, wig designer Maddie Penwell, assistant director/technical director Nik Demers and production manager Abram Swanger. Technical assistance is provided by Brien Carpenter, Bobby Rhea and Spencer Beer.

Due to overwhelming popularity, 2 additional shows have been added for a total of 6 performances of White Christmas the musical. Don't miss this musical and magical holiday classic as Irving Berlin's White Christmas will be presented November 12-14 & Nov. 19-21.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://rentickets.org/.