Verb Ballets Presents Cinematic Dance-Rock Experience For Halloween

Premiering online Friday, October 30, 2020 at 7:00pm EDT.

Verb Ballets presents Carnival Macabre with rock guitarist Neil Zaza, a cinematic dance-rock experience, premiering online Friday, October 30, 2020 at 7:00pm EDT.

A dance of darkness through classical masterpieces is reimagined through the mind of rock maestro, Zaza. This symphonic rock ballet mixes dark, powerful arrangements of classical masterpieces by Mozart, Prokofiev, Saint-Saëns, Jenkins, and Albinoni with the fury of a rock concert. Choreographer Antonio Morillo will bring visualization and his passionate choreography to showcase Verb Ballets at its dramatic finest. Together, these artists will create an unforgettable experience to bring forth the spirit of the Halloween season into your home.



Carnival Macabre will conjure up the supernatural, beginning with a carnival of souls to take you on a journey. The royal court is brought to order in Prokofiev's, Dance of the Knights. The dark and foreboding section from Romeo and Juliet and new characters will embody the texture of dramatic and dissonant harmonies. Verb Ballets re-stages a rendition of the iconic solo, Dying Swan; the classical work enters a new level of imagination with Zaza's score. The night will offer more haunting reinterpretations in this visually impressive and fiercely musical collaboration to experience dance in a whole new way.



The season of the supernatural comes to life in this cinematic dance-rock experience! Brazenly original, Verb Ballets sets out to push boundaries during the pandemic and create a dance-rock film. Carnival Macabre, premieres on October 30, 2020 at 7:00pm online. Tickets are $25 and include an encore viewing for 48 hours following the premiere. Tickets can be purchased online at verbballets.org.



October 30, 2020 7:00PM EDT

Carnival Macabre

Private Cinematic Online Experience

Encore viewing for 48 hours following the premiere

Tickets $25

https://verbballets.org/carnival-macabre/

Shows View More Cleveland Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You