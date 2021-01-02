VIDEO: Playhouse Square Hosts HOLIDAY DAZZLE Online Event

Playhouse Square recently hosted Holiday Dazzle, an online special that is now available to stream on YouTube.

Join Playhouse Square and a few of the high schools participating in the 2020-21 Dazzle Awards program presented by Pat and John Chapman for some festive holiday cheer!

Enjoy musical performances and cameos by Playhouse Square staff, hosted by Natalie Herbick from Fox 8.

The event premiered on December 21, 2020.

Check out the full performance below!