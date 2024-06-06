Tickets Now On Sale For BORDERLIGHT THEATRE FESTIVAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tickets to BorderLight Theatre Festival—taking place July 24-27, 2024 across 20 stages in the Playhouse Square District—are now on sale.

This year's diverse lineup, representing five countries and national acts across seven states, showcases 43 Fringe shows, five international shows, and eight workshops. Ticket prices range from $12-$35, with 13 shows free and open to the public.

Tickets can be purchased online and by telephone (Fringe Shows: 216.356.6485 | International and Comedy Shows: 216.241.6000). Between July 24th and 27th, tickets can also be purchased in-person at the Playhouse Square Box Office located in the KeyBank State Theatre Lobby, at BorderLight's Main Box Office located at The City Club of Cleveland, and at various festival performance stages one hour before showtime.

Festival Guides will be available by July 1st at coffee houses, restaurants, and businesses throughout downtown Cleveland and surrounding neighborhoods. Beginning June 17th the Festival Guide can be accessed online on the BorderLight Theatre Festival website. Be sure to continue to check BorderLightCLE.org for festival updates between now and July 27th.

BORDERLIGHT THEATRE FESTIVAL

Founded in 2015 by Dale Heinen and Jeffrey Pence, BorderLight Festival is a nonprofit whose mission is to present innovative theatre that inspires, builds cross-cultural understanding, and celebrates the diversity of the human experience. Since debuting in 2019, BorderLight has welcomed thousands of arts enthusiasts to downtown Cleveland and showcased hundreds of international and domestic performances. Learn more about the 2024 BorderLight Theatre Festival.

Comments