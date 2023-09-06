The National Center For Choreography-Akron Launches Next Open Application Period For Creative Administration Research Program

The National Center for Choreography - Akron (NCCAkron) has announced its next Creative Administration Research (CAR) open application period. Funded by a multi-year grant from the Mellon Foundation, the CAR program supports U.S. dance artists and challenges the field to think beyond the boundaries of known, traditional models and "best practices." Launched in 2020, the program has already initiated five cohorts for a total of 19 Artist Teams from across the U.S. The application period for the Creative Administration Research program opened September 5, 2023, and closes October 5, 2023.

Through this open application, NCCAkron will welcome a new CAR cohort of up to three Artist Teams. Teams include the Artist, a curated Thought Partner, and NCCAkron team members. Artists are encouraged to include any other staff or independent contractors from their own operating environment in the experience as well. Each Artist Team will engage in a virtual Investigative Retreat dedicated to reflect on the Artist's body of work; project long-term artistic goals; examine chronic pain points across their operations; reconsider current habits and practices; and identify possible administrative experiments to evolve business operations.

The Artist and Thought Partner are provided a stipend- $8,750 and $3,750, respectively-to do this work in the Investigative Retreat as well as meet on their own throughout the contract period. NCCAkron recently received a $1 million reinvestment from the Mellon Foundation to fund and evolve the CAR program 2023-2026.

NCCAkron Executive/Artistic Director Christy Bolingbroke notes "We have learned that ideal Creative Admin Research candidates have a strong and distinct artistic point of view as well as a specific sense of self-awareness when navigating the performing arts field. NCCAkron is also keen to continue connecting dancemakers and organizations in support of the artform outside the usual big-city hubs for dance. With 19 teams across 14 states to date, new CAR Artist Teams will become a part of this special network that we hope strengthens the foundation of the dance field."

An Artist Selection Committee will review applications, and in November 2023 selected participants will be invited to join the program. Non-selected applicants will also be notified of the committee's decisions. A detailed schedule is below. Learn more about this application and program here: bit.ly/2023-car-faqs

CAR Artist since 2021, Pioneer Winter (Miami, FL) remarks, "The NCCAkron ethos is so warm and accepting. I immediately felt welcomed into a community of humans asking questions I never knew how to verbalize. For the past two years, the questions asked and lessons learned have inspired a new approach to 'administration'. It has also fostered in me new confidence as an artist and leader. The opportunities, experiences, and lessons shared between us have expanded my capacity to consider and create beyond what I thought possible."

CAR Application Schedule

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 - Application opens to the public

September 12 - October 4, 2023 - Office Hours, details below

Thursday, October 5, 5pm ET - Applications due

November 10 - 17, 2023 - Applicant notifications

November 20 - December 15, 2023 - New Cohort Orientation

Interested parties can email programs@nccakron.org with any questions about the program or the application.

Artists are also invited to attend Office Hours to speak with an NCCAkron team member in real-time. Attendance is not required in order to apply, but advance registration is requested if you do wish to attend. Click on the date/time to RSVP.

September 12, 2023 from 11am-12noon ET

September 14, 2023 from 3-4pm ET

September 18, 2023 from 11am-12noon ET

September 20, 2023 from 6-7pm ET

October 3, 2023 from 11am-12noon ET

October 4, 2023 from 3-4pm ET

Thought Partner, Indira Goodwine-Josias (Boston, MA), reflects, "NCCAkron's Creative Administration Research program provides an opportunity to intentionally merge a choreographer's creative practices with emergent administrative strategies that support their career trajectory and overall desired social impact through dance. It not only creates additional pathways to better support individual artists, but also places a high value on the stewardship of trust that must be built amongst all members of the dance ecology for equitable transformation to occur in our field."

Current Creative Administration Research Artists include:

Brandon "Chief Manny" Calhoun and Jamal "Litebulb" Oliver (Chicago, IL)

Edgar L. Page (Denver, CO)

Takahiro Yamamoto (Portland, OR)

Umi IMAN Siferllah-Griffin (Atlanta, GA)

Creative Administration Research Artist and Thought Partner Alumni include:

Abby Zbikowski (Columbus, OH and New York, NY) | Francine Sheffield (Richmond, VA)

Banning Bouldin (Nashville, TN) | John Michael Schert (Boise, ID)

Bebe Miller (Columbus, OH) | Antuan Byers (New York, NY)

Brian Brooks (New York, NY) | Huong Hoang (New York, NY)

Dominic Moore-Dunson (Akron, OH) | Antuan Byers (New York, NY)

Iquail Shaheed (Philadelphia, PA) | Conrhonda Baker (Elberton, GA)

Jaamil Olawale Kosoko (Philadelphia, PA/New York, NY) | Ellen Chenoweth (Philadelphia, PA)

jumatatu m. poe (Philadelphia, PA) | Reuben Roqueñi (Portland, OR)

Kate Wallich (Seattle, WA) | Indira Goodwine-Josias (Boston, MA)

Marjani Forté-Saunders (Pasadena, CA/New York, NY) | Michele Byrd-McPhee (Jersey City, NJ)

Pioneer Winter (Miami, FL) | Dixon|Dahlia Li (New York, NY)

Raja Feather Kelly (Brooklyn, NY) | Byron Au Yong (Palm Springs, CA/Seattle, WA)

Rashaun Mitchell and Silas Riener (Margaretville, NY) | Tonya Lockyer (Suquamish, WA)

Ronald K. Brown (Brooklyn, NY) | Sandra Burton (Williamstown, MA)

Rosie Herrera (Miami, FL) | Aaron Mattocks (Acra, NY)

Photo: CAR Artists, Thought Partners, and NCCAkron team members at the 2022 Summit Convening (photo W. Tanner Young).