The Cleveland Orchestra's Management And Musicians Ratify New Trade Agreement

Management and Musicians of The Cleveland Orchestra have successfully concluded negotiations for a new, three-year trade agreement for the 2023-2024, 2024-2025, and 2025-2026 seasons. The agreement was ratified by the members of the Orchestra through a vote last week.

As part of the agreement, Cleveland Orchestra musicians will receive annual increases in minimum weekly compensation of 4 percent, 3 percent, and 3 percent, respectively, over three years, in addition to a one-time, $5,000 agreement ratification bonus each. On healthcare, the musicians' dollar contributions toward premiums will increase each year of the agreement. Modest changes were made to plan design to support the medical plan's marketability, lower its cost, and enhance its sustainability. Collaboration will continue in the future to explore healthcare cost savings as part of the joint Medical Insurance Advisory Committee. The contract also introduces changes to working conditions that benefit both the institution and the musicians.

“In the midst of challenging macroeconomic conditions and lingering post-pandemic uncertainty, both parties approached these negotiations with a constructive mindset, a willingness to problem-solve creatively, and a genuine desire to tackle important institutional challenges realistically,” said André Gremillet, Cleveland Orchestra President and CEO. “At the end of the day, our musicians are at the heart of everything we do, and we are confident that this new contract is both fair and beneficial for our Orchestra and its people. I look forward to continuing our partnership and journey together as we build an ever-stronger future for our treasured organization.”

“Ensuring that Northeast Ohio and the city of Cleveland continues to have America's finest orchestra is always the top priority of the musicians of The Cleveland Orchestra,” said Kathleen Collins, Chair of the Orchestra Committee, which negotiates on behalf of the musicians. “To that end, we were pleased to be able to obtain solid wage gains, address inflation, and retain our excellent healthcare plan so that our compensation package remains competitive. We were able to work collaboratively with management to find solutions which helped both sides.”

In addition to Kathleen Collins (second violin), the Orchestra Committee included Elayna Duitman (second violin), Eliesha Nelson (viola), Emma Shook (second violin), and Isabel Trautwein (first violin), represented by attorney Kevin Case and Leonard DiCosimo, President of the Cleveland Federation of Musicians. The negotiating team for Management was led by Jim Menger, Chief Financial Officer, and included Leah Monder, Vice President, Orchestra and Production, and Lisa Durkin, Vice President, Human Resources. The team was represented by attorneys Frank Buck and Jazmyn Barrow. In addition to President & CEO André Gremillet, Cleveland Orchestra Board Chair Richard K. Smucker, Chair of the Personnel Committee Michael J. Horvitz, and the Committee's Trustee members provided active oversight of the process.