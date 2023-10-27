The CWRU Department of Theater to Present ELECTRA by Sophocles

November 11-19 at Roe Green Theater.
The CWRU Department of Theater will present Electra by Sophocles, translated by Anne Carson
Directed by Christopher Bohan.
Regicide, Matricide, Infanticide, oh my!! In the aftermath of the Trojan war, Electra seeks revenge for the murder of her father, Agamemnon. His killer? Her mother. Electra is a passion-soaked voyage through grief, betrayal, and revenge. A true Greek tragedy and a must see for all.
Roe Green Theater - Maltz Performing Arts Center
November 11, 12, 17, 18 at 7:30pm
November 13, 19 at 3pm
Tickets:
CWRU Students with ID: $5
Adults 60+ and CWRU Faculty/Staff: $7
General Admission: $10
