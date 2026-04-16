ELIJAH: PROPHET OF FIRE, a New Biblical Musical, to be Presented at Ohio Star Theater

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An epic tale of faith and courage is coming to life on the Dutch Valley campus. Rehearsals are underway for Ohio Star Theater's newest production - Elijah: Prophet of Fire. Presented May 15 through Nov. 5, the show follows the incredible journey of an ordinary man used by God to accomplish extraordinary feats.

Elijah: Prophet of Fire is based on the Old Testament's book of Kings and includes Elijah's time with a distraught widow that the creative team has dubbed Mara. Script Writer Joseph Sheridan believes the message is two-fold:

"God does everything in his own time, and you are never alone. Elijah encounters the right people at just the right moment along his journey and discovers that he was never meant to take the road alone."

The cast features 14 Ohio Star Theater veterans, including Logan Harper as Elijah and Lindsey Peters as Mara. Ohio Star Theater Executive Artistic Director Tammie McKenzie is overseeing the production and looks forward to its premiere in May.

Tickets to Elijah: Prophet of Fire can be purchased online and by calling 855-344-7547. While handled with care, the show includes depictions of violence and death that may be upsetting to younger children.

An ASL-interpreted performance will be offered on July 18 at 7 p.m. for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community. For reservations, email OST@ohiostartheater.com.