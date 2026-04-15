Theatre in the Circle Will Present FRANKLY BEN FRANKLIN: A MUSICAL MEMOIR

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Theatre in the Circle, a Judson Resident Theatre, will present FRANKLY Ben Franklin: A MUSICAL MEMOIR, an original musical centered on the life of Benjamin Franklin, at the Judson Manor Ballroom in Cleveland.

The musical follows Franklin at age eighty-two as he resumes writing his memoirs, revisiting key relationships and moments from his life. Figures including his wife Debby, his estranged son William, his brother James, and his alter ego Poor Richard Saunders appear as part of his reflections, shaping a portrait of both his public achievements and private struggles.

The 90-minute production features eleven songs and examines Franklin’s legacy through a mix of historical storytelling and personal narrative, focusing on the relationships and decisions that defined his life.

Performances will take place June 4, 5, and 6 at 7:30 p.m., with additional matinee performances on June 6 and 7 at 2:30 p.m. The production will be staged at the Judson Manor Ballroom, located at 1890 East 107th Street in Cleveland.

Ticket Information

General admission tickets are $20. Tickets and additional information are available at theatreinthecircle.org or by calling 440-247-1359.

FRANKLY Ben Franklin: A MUSICAL MEMOIR is licensed through TND Musicals, LLC, which produces and distributes original works by writer, composer, and lyricist Darryl Bojanowski.