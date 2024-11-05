THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM Comes to Cleveland Public Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cleveland Public Theatre will present the Midwest debut of the critically acclaimed The Elephant in the Room by Priyanka Shetty. After successful runs across the country, we are bringing this semi-autobiographical story o Cleveland Public Theatre for a four-day run in our intimate James Levin Theatre. Cleveland Public Theatre is presenting the play in partnership with the Federation of Indian Community Associations.

“Upon the suggestion of the show’s creator Priyanka Shetty, we reached out to Federation of India Community Associations who was really excited about bringing Priyanka to Cleveland. Cleveland Public Theatre wants to focus on diverse voices and representation matters. So, this is a way that we can connect and serve this community whose work is not typically seen on Cleveland stages.” –Raymond Bobgan, CPT executive artistic director

Unapologetically Indian, Irreverently American, "One-Woman Wonder" Priyanka Shetty's The Elephant in the Room is a witty, dark comedy about just your typical Indian metalhead and software-engineer-turned-actor who must navigate life as an immigrant arriving in Trump's America. When Priyanka makes the bold move to defy her family by quitting her IT job and moving to the U.S. to pursue an acting career, things don’t quite turn out how she imagined. The play navigates Priyanka's real-life journey as she transitions from her deeply embedded roots in India to finding context and common ground in America. Gear up for a funny, tumultuous ride through immiscible cultures, unforgettable love, irreparable loss, and the desperation of not belonging anywhere.

*Actor appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Comments