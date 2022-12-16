Synetic's BEAUTY & THE BEAST Takes The Stage Spring 2023; WAR OF THE WORLD Postponed

Synetic Theater will present a magical, darkly Gothic production of Beauty and the Beast, March 3-April 2, 2023. Originally performed in 2014 to critical and popular acclaim, Beauty and the Beast replaces War of the Worlds, which will now receive its world premiere in Fall 2023. Tickets are on sale now at www.synetictheater.org.

Adapted by brothers Ben and Peter Cunis and choreographed by award-winning Synetic co-founder Irina Tsikurishvili, Synetic's Beauty and the Beast is dark, magical and poignant, maintaining the mystical and otherworldly qualities of the original fairy tale. Ben Cunis, who now serves as Synetic's Managing Director, returns to direct the 2023 production. Complete cast and creative team to be announced.

Not to be confused with Disney's animated movie, this sparkling and visually stunning Gothic romance dives deep into the realms of longing, despair and the journey to redemption. The adaptation is based on Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve's 1740 novel La Belle et la BÃªte, and also takes creative inspiration from Beaumont's popularized story and Cocteau's 1946 film.

The dark and fascinating tale comes to life on stage in Synetic's powerful wordless style, imaginative stage effects, and masterful shadowplay and shadow puppets, which The Washington Post called "dynamic and graphically clever."

Beauty and the Beast replaces War of the Worlds, as conceived and directed by Synetic Theater co-founder and Artistic Director Paata Tsikurishvili, who is recovering from serious injuries, including several broken bones, sustained in a car accident. He is expected to make a full recovery, and War of the Worlds will now premiere in Fall 2023.