SUPERSTAR: THE SONGS, THE STORIES, THE CARPENTERS Comes to Severance Music Center

Get ready for a musical journey through the timeless hits and fascinating back-stage stories of the Carpenters, one of the most beloved and influential duos in pop music history. International singer and producer Helen Welch stars in "Superstar: The Songs, The Stories, The Carpenters", a captivating show that celebrates the music, legacy, and enduring appeal of Karen and Richard Carpenter.

With her warm, velvety voice and impeccable style, Helen Welch brings new life to the Carpenters' treasured songs, including "Close to You", "We've Only Just Begun", "Rainy Days and Mondays", and many more. The show also features fascinating stories and anecdotes about the Carpenters' remarkable career, their impact on popular music, and the enduring legacy of their songs.

Helen will be joined on stage by her talented ensemble of musicians (Bryan Thomas-bass, Stephen Renko-drums, Charlie Trenta - guitar) led by Musical Director and pianist Joe Leaman. The exceptional group of artists will recreate the Carpenters'Signature Sound with a fresh twist offering fans a unique opportunity to experience the music in a new and exciting way.

The show will take place at the prestigious Severance Music Center, one of the world's most beautiful and renowned concert halls, on Saturday September 7th at 7.30pm. This iconic venue, known for its stunning architecture and exceptional acoustics, provides the perfect setting for an unforgettable evening of music and celebration.

Don't miss "Superstar: The Songs, The Stories, The Carpenters" starring Helen Welch at the Severance Music Center. This unforgettable show is a must-see for Carpenters fans, music lovers, and anyone who cherishes the timeless magic of classic pop.

