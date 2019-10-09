SHREK THE MUSICAL Returns for Encore At Beck Center For The Arts

Beck Center for the Arts celebrates the holidays with an encore production for the entire family, SHREK THE MUSICAL. Impressive credits for this production include book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Jeanine Tesori, and based on the Dreamworks Animation Motion Picture and book by William Steig. SHREK THE MUSICAL was originally produced on Broadway by DreamWorks Theatricals and Neal Street Productions. Scott Spence, Artistic Director of Beck Center for the Arts, will direct again, with a reprise of musical direction by Larry Goodpaster. Martín Céspedes returns as choreographer. Gilgamesh (G.A.) Taggett returns as Shrek. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays. Saturday matinees on December 7, 14, 21, 28 and January 4 are at 2:30 p.m. Saturday evenings are at 7:30 p.m. on December 14 and 28. Matinees are at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays, December 8, 15, 22, 29, and January 5. A special Thursday 7:30 p.m. performance will take place on December 19, 2019. Tickets are on sale now.

Beck Center Artistic Director, and director of this production, Scott Spence says, "SHREK is the musical we need today! Bright, uplifting and wildly funny---SHREK THE MUSICAL spreads the word that uniqueness should not just be accepted...but celebrated!" Cast includes Gilgamesh (G.A.) Taggett* (Actor's Equity Association member) as Shrek, Natalie Steen returning as Fiona, a reprise with Remell Bowens as Donkey, and Brian Altman as Farquaad. Creative team includes director/artistic director Scott Spence, musical director Larry Goodpaster and choreographer Martin Cespedes.

SHREK THE MUSICAL is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture. Beck Center wishes to thank Cox Communications for their corporate sponsorship for this production.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, free gallery exhibits year-round, and outreach education programming.





