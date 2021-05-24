SHADOW OF THE RUN Immersive Resumes In-Person Performances In June

Shadow of the Run LLC Co-Founders Adam Kern, Beth McGee, Ben Needham and Christine Woods announced that their Immersive Theatre project DreamWalkers, will premiere live and in person in a limited engagement in June and July 2021 in the City of Bedford.

DreamWalkers is SotR's fourth production in Cleveland. Since their first production, Shadow of the Run - Chapter 1: WanderLust premiered in June 2019, followed by RAILROADED: A Shadow of the Run Story, and The Torso Book Club, a virtual immersive that raised $5,000 for Cleveland local artists that lost work due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company's vision to develop Northeast Ohio audiences' taste for immersive and interactive theatre continues this summer in a story of mystery and intrigue, while offering a safe and socially distanced in-person event.

"We are excited to continue plans for the remainder of our Torso Cycle: Chapter 2: Calloused, and Chapter 3: Kingsbury Run, but in the meantime as we all emerge back into the world from the past year, we are thrilled to continue to build on our partnership with the Bedford community and local businesses to bring DreamWalkers to light!" said Co-Founder Adam Kern.

Co-Founder Christine Woods continued, "Joining us again are our producing partners, SecretPond. Our partnership with the SecretPond team has been a delightful collaboration over the past three years, and we look forward to working together to continue to bring immersive entertainment to the greater Cleveland area."

Dreams. Visions. Prophesies. Nightmares. Chloe can no longer tell the difference when reality collides with her dream world. Only the DreamWalkers can forge a path through this immersive journey of grim ancestries and unsettling futures. Can we outgrow the sins of our ancestors, or are we stuck in the trap of everlasting nightmares? Help Chloe untangle the vivid and strange plotlines of her unconscious. But be careful; in exposing these secrets you may risk life and limb and stay forever lost in Chloe's slumber.

Directed by Cleveland local Dan Hendrock, with a story by Beth McGee, with additional story elements by Christine Woods and Carol Dolan. Production design by Bedford resident and co-founder Ben Needham, and line producing by Adam Kern.

For pre-sale and ticket access, and for more information, visit www.shadowoftherun.com.