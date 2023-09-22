Playhouse Square to Present Comedy, Concerts and More in October

Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this October, spanning comedy, dance, music and theatrical performances and more.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 4 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE

Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this October, spanning comedy, dance, music and theatrical performances and more. 

Visit playhousesquare.org for the most updated schedule, as events are always being added. 

 

Broadway:

 

October 3 – 22, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Connor Palace

The Wiz

KeyBank Broadway Series

 

October 3 – 22, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Upper Allen

Broadway Buzz Pre-Show Talk for The Wiz

 

October 25 – 29, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | KeyBank State Theatre

The Book of Mormon

 

October 31 – November 19, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Connor Palace

Girl From The North Country

 

October 31 – November 19, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Upper Allen

Broadway Buzz Pre-Show Talk for Girl From the North Country

 

 

Comedy:

 

October 7 at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Stavros Halkias: The Fat Rascal Tour

 

October 7 at 8:00 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre

Margaret Cho: Live and Livid!

 

October 11 at 7:00 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre

Jimmy Carr: Terribly Funny

 

October 14 at 8:00 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre

Ryan Hamilton

 

October 14 at 8:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

An Evening with David Sedaris

 

October 20 at 8:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Chelsea Handler: Little Big Bitch

 

October 25 at 7:30 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre

Jim Breuer: Survival with Laughter Tour

 

October 25 at 8:00 p.m. | Connor Palace

Nurse Blake: Shock Advised Tour

 

October 26 at 7:00 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre

Sam Morril: The Class Act Tour

 

October 28 at 7:00 p.m. | Connor Palace

Joe Gatto

 

 

Concerts:

 

October 8 at 8:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Raphael Saadiq Revisits Tony! Toni! Toné!

 

October 12 at 8:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Chris Tucker: The Legend Tour 2023

 

October 12 at 8:00 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre

Tommy Emmanuel, CGP

 

October 13 at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Casting Crowns 20th Anniversary Tour

 

October 15 at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

The Temptations & The Four Tops

 

October 21 at 8:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert

 

October 22 at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Dirty Dancing in Concert

 

 

Family:

 

October 18 at 6:00 | KeyBank State Theatre

Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza

 

October 21 – 22, Saturday at 11:00 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. │ Mimi Ohio Theatre

Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster

Children's Theater Series

 

October 21 – 22, Saturday at 10:00 a.m. 12:15 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 3:15 p.m.

Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster CTS Workshop

 

 

Theatrical:

 

September 29 – October 28, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Kennedy's Cabaret

A Fugitive's Lesson

 

 

Resident Companies:

 

September 9 – October 1, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Allen Theatre

Thurgood

Cleveland Play House

 

September 22 – October 8, Check Link for Details | Hanna Theatre

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Great Lakes Theater

 

October 3 at 5:00 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre

The Freakonomics of Cleveland: A Conversation with Stephen Dubner

City Club of Cleveland

 

October 13 – 14 at 7:30 p.m. | Allen Theatre

GroundWorks DanceTheater

Cleveland State University Department of Theatre and Dance

 

October 20 – November 5, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Hanna Theatre

Dracula: The Bloody Truth

Great Lakes Theater

 

October 21 – November 12, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Outcalt Theatre

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein

Cleveland Play House

 

 

For Schools:

 

October 17 – 20, Times Vary, Check Link for Information │ Mimi Ohio Theatre

Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster School Matinee Performances

 

Streaming On Demand October 30 – November 22, Check Link for Information

Kattam and His Tam-Tams' Rhythms of West Africa

 

October 31 – November 3, Times Vary, Check Link for Information │ Mimi Ohio Theatre

Giraffes Can't Dance – The Musical School Matinee Performances




RELATED STORIES - Cleveland

1
THE BOOK OF MORMON Returns to Playhouse Square in October Photo
THE BOOK OF MORMON Returns to Playhouse Square in October

Back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON returns to Playhouse Square for a limited engagement from Wednesday, October 24 – Sunday, October 29 at the KeyBank State Theatre. Learn more about the musical and how to get tickets here!

2
OUR LADY OF COMMON SORROWS Premieres at Cleveland Public Theatre Photo
OUR LADY OF COMMON SORROWS Premieres at Cleveland Public Theatre

 Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) presents the highly anticipated World Premiere of Our Lady of Common Sorrows by Jaiie Dayo Aliya. Learn more about the play and how to get tickets here!

3
PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL Comes To E.J. Thomas Hall In October Photo
PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL Comes To E.J. Thomas Hall In October

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is coming to E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall on the University of Akron campus Tuesday, October 17 and Wednesday, October 18th as part of the 2023-24 Broadway in Akron series.

4
Review: THURGOOD At Cleveland Play House Photo
Review: THURGOOD At Cleveland Play House

What did our critic think of THURGOOD at Cleveland Play House?

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection Video
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer Video
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer
Flashback: Backstage at THE BOOK OF MORMON with Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Video
Flashback: Backstage at THE BOOK OF MORMON with Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells
View all Videos

Cleveland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tchaikovsky's Second Symphony
Severance Music Center (10/05-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SOMETHING CLEAN
Dobama Theatre (3/08-3/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hannigan Conducts Strauss
Severance Music Center (11/09-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shrek the Musical
Cassidy Theatre (12/01-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clue
EJ Thomas Hall (4/23-4/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Trifonov Plays Brahms
Severance Music Center (9/28-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express
Weathervane Playhouse (9/28-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kissin & Goerne in Recital: Schumann & Brahms
Severance Music Center (4/14-4/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jitney
Beck Center For the Arts (4/05-5/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Miraculous Mandarin
Severance Music Center (1/11-1/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You