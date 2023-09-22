Playhouse Square to Present Comedy, Concerts and More in October

Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this October, spanning comedy, dance, music and theatrical performances and more.

Visit playhousesquare.org for the most updated schedule, as events are always being added.

Broadway:

October 3 – 22, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Connor Palace

The Wiz

KeyBank Broadway Series

October 3 – 22, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Upper Allen

Broadway Buzz Pre-Show Talk for The Wiz

October 25 – 29, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | KeyBank State Theatre

The Book of Mormon

October 31 – November 19, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Connor Palace

Girl From The North Country

October 31 – November 19, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Upper Allen

Broadway Buzz Pre-Show Talk for Girl From the North Country

Comedy:

October 7 at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Stavros Halkias: The Fat Rascal Tour

October 7 at 8:00 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre

Margaret Cho: Live and Livid!

October 11 at 7:00 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre

Jimmy Carr: Terribly Funny

October 14 at 8:00 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre

Ryan Hamilton

October 14 at 8:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

An Evening with David Sedaris

October 20 at 8:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Chelsea Handler: Little Big Bitch

October 25 at 7:30 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre

Jim Breuer: Survival with Laughter Tour

October 25 at 8:00 p.m. | Connor Palace

Nurse Blake: Shock Advised Tour

October 26 at 7:00 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre

Sam Morril: The Class Act Tour

October 28 at 7:00 p.m. | Connor Palace

Joe Gatto

Concerts:

October 8 at 8:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Raphael Saadiq Revisits Tony! Toni! Toné!

October 12 at 8:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Chris Tucker: The Legend Tour 2023

October 12 at 8:00 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre

Tommy Emmanuel, CGP

October 13 at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Casting Crowns 20th Anniversary Tour

October 15 at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

The Temptations & The Four Tops

October 21 at 8:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert

October 22 at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Dirty Dancing in Concert

Family:

October 18 at 6:00 | KeyBank State Theatre

Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza

October 21 – 22, Saturday at 11:00 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. │ Mimi Ohio Theatre

Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster

Children's Theater Series

October 21 – 22, Saturday at 10:00 a.m. 12:15 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 3:15 p.m.

Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster CTS Workshop

Theatrical:

September 29 – October 28, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Kennedy's Cabaret

A Fugitive's Lesson

Resident Companies:

September 9 – October 1, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Allen Theatre

Thurgood

Cleveland Play House

September 22 – October 8, Check Link for Details | Hanna Theatre

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Great Lakes Theater

October 3 at 5:00 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre

The Freakonomics of Cleveland: A Conversation with Stephen Dubner

City Club of Cleveland

October 13 – 14 at 7:30 p.m. | Allen Theatre

GroundWorks DanceTheater

Cleveland State University Department of Theatre and Dance

October 20 – November 5, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Hanna Theatre

Dracula: The Bloody Truth

Great Lakes Theater

October 21 – November 12, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Outcalt Theatre

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein

Cleveland Play House

For Schools:

October 17 – 20, Times Vary, Check Link for Information │ Mimi Ohio Theatre

Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster School Matinee Performances

Streaming On Demand October 30 – November 22, Check Link for Information

Kattam and His Tam-Tams' Rhythms of West Africa

October 31 – November 3, Times Vary, Check Link for Information │ Mimi Ohio Theatre

Giraffes Can't Dance – The Musical School Matinee Performances