Playhouse Square to Present Comedy, Concerts and More in October

Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this October, spanning comedy, dance, music and theatrical performances and more.
Visit playhousesquare.org for the most updated schedule, as events are always being added.
October 3 – 22, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Connor Palace
KeyBank Broadway Series
October 3 – 22, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Upper Allen
Broadway Buzz Pre-Show Talk for The Wiz
October 25 – 29, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | KeyBank State Theatre
October 31 – November 19, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Connor Palace
October 31 – November 19, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Upper Allen
Broadway Buzz Pre-Show Talk for Girl From the North Country
October 7 at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre
Stavros Halkias: The Fat Rascal Tour
October 7 at 8:00 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre
Margaret Cho: Live and Livid!
October 11 at 7:00 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre
Jimmy Carr: Terribly Funny
October 14 at 8:00 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre
October 14 at 8:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre
October 20 at 8:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre
Chelsea Handler: Little Big Bitch
October 25 at 7:30 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre
Jim Breuer: Survival with Laughter Tour
October 25 at 8:00 p.m. | Connor Palace
Nurse Blake: Shock Advised Tour
October 26 at 7:00 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre
Sam Morril: The Class Act Tour
October 28 at 7:00 p.m. | Connor Palace
October 8 at 8:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre
Raphael Saadiq Revisits Tony! Toni! Toné!
October 12 at 8:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre
Chris Tucker: The Legend Tour 2023
October 12 at 8:00 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre
October 13 at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre
Casting Crowns 20th Anniversary Tour
October 15 at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre
The Temptations & The Four Tops
October 21 at 8:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert
October 22 at 7:00 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre
October 18 at 6:00 | KeyBank State Theatre
Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza
October 21 – 22, Saturday at 11:00 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. │ Mimi Ohio Theatre
Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster
Children's Theater Series
October 21 – 22, Saturday at 10:00 a.m. 12:15 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 3:15 p.m.
Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster CTS Workshop
September 29 – October 28, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Kennedy's Cabaret
September 9 – October 1, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Allen Theatre
Cleveland Play House
September 22 – October 8, Check Link for Details | Hanna Theatre
Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Great Lakes Theater
October 3 at 5:00 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre
The Freakonomics of Cleveland: A Conversation with Stephen Dubner
City Club of Cleveland
October 13 – 14 at 7:30 p.m. | Allen Theatre
Cleveland State University Department of Theatre and Dance
October 20 – November 5, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Hanna Theatre
Great Lakes Theater
October 21 – November 12, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Outcalt Theatre
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
Cleveland Play House
October 17 – 20, Times Vary, Check Link for Information │ Mimi Ohio Theatre
Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster School Matinee Performances
Streaming On Demand October 30 – November 22, Check Link for Information
Kattam and His Tam-Tams' Rhythms of West Africa
October 31 – November 3, Times Vary, Check Link for Information │ Mimi Ohio Theatre
Giraffes Can't Dance – The Musical School Matinee Performances
