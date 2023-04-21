Playhouse Square Will Present Comedy, Concerts and More in May

Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this May, spanning comedy, dance, music and theatrical performances and more.

Broadway:

April 25 - May 14, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Connor Palace

TINA - The Tina Turner Musical

KeyBank Broadway Series

April 25 - May 14, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Upper Allen

Broadway Buzz Pre-Show Talk for TINA

May 16 - 21, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Connor Palace

Dear Evan Hansen

Huntington Bank Featured Performance

Comedy:

May 11 at 7:00 p.m. â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre

Samantha Bee

May 12 at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Shane Gillis Live

May 18 at 7:00 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre

An Evening Celebrating - and Roasting - Dick Pogue

May 19 at 8:00 p.m.â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre

Tom Papa

May 20 at 7:00 p.m. â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre

Miranda Sings

Dance:

May 21 at 4:00 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre

Dancing Classrooms

Family:

May 6 at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. â”‚ Westfield Studio Theatre

Hiccup

May 6 at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre

Junie B.'s Essential Survival Guide to School

May 6 at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. â”‚ KeyBank State Theatre

Step Afrika!

Fine Arts:

May 24 at 7:00 p.m. â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre

Spinosaurus: Lost Giant of the Cretaceous

Music/Concerts:

May 9 at 7:30 p.m. â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre

Shalva Band in Concert

May 13 at 8:00 p.m. â”‚ KeyBank State Theatre

An Evening with Natalie Merchant

May 25 - 26, Thursday and Friday at 8:00 p.m. â”‚ Connor Palace

John Mellencamp: Live and In Person

May 27 at 7:30 p.m.â”‚ Hannah Theatre

Cleveland Celtic Ensemble

Special Events:

May 20 at 7:30 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

2023 Dazzle Awards Presented by Pat & John Chapman

Theatrical:

May 12 - 13, Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre

Menopause the Musical

Resident Companies:

April 28 - May 21, Times Vary, Check Link for Details â”‚ Hanna Theatre

Ain't Misbehavin'

Great Lakes Theater

April 29 - May 21, Times Vary, Check Link for Details â”‚ Allen Theatre

Ken Ludwig's Moriarty: A New Sherlock Holmes Adventure

Cleveland Play House

May 9 at 7:30 p.m. | The Helen

A Reading of Comedy, Errors, Vanity, and Stupidity

Cleveland Play House

May 10 at 7:30 p.m. | The Helen

A Reading of Fade

Cleveland Play House

May 11 at 7:30 p.m. | The Helen

A Workshop Reading of Louder

Cleveland Play House

May 16 at 7:30 p.m. | The Helen

A Reading of The First Summer

Cleveland Play House

May 17 at 7:30 p.m. | The Helen

A Reading of Escapegoat

Cleveland Play House

May 18 at 7:30 p.m. | The Helen

A Workshop Reading of One-Shot

Cleveland Play House

For Schools:

May 2 - 5, Tuesday - Friday at 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. â”‚ Westfield Studio Theatre

Hiccup

May 2 - 5, Tuesday - Friday at 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre

Junie B.'s Essential Survival Guide to School

May 2 - 5, Tuesday - Friday at 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. â”‚ KeyBank State Theatre

Step Akrika!

Streaming On Demand May 8 - 26

The Ugly Duckling