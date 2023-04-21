Playhouse Square Will Present Comedy, Concerts and More in May
Learn more about the lineup here!
Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this May, spanning comedy, dance, music and theatrical performances and more.
Visit playhousesquare.org for the most updated schedule, as events are always being added. Follow @playhousesquare on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for the latest Playhouse Square news.
Broadway:
April 25 - May 14, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Connor Palace
TINA - The Tina Turner Musical
KeyBank Broadway Series
April 25 - May 14, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Upper Allen
Broadway Buzz Pre-Show Talk for TINA
May 16 - 21, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Connor Palace
Huntington Bank Featured Performance
Comedy:
May 11 at 7:00 p.m. â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre
May 12 at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre
May 18 at 7:00 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre
An Evening Celebrating - and Roasting - Dick Pogue
May 19 at 8:00 p.m.â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre
May 20 at 7:00 p.m. â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre
Dance:
May 21 at 4:00 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre
Family:
May 6 at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. â”‚ Westfield Studio Theatre
May 6 at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre
Junie B.'s Essential Survival Guide to School
May 6 at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. â”‚ KeyBank State Theatre
Fine Arts:
May 24 at 7:00 p.m. â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre
Spinosaurus: Lost Giant of the Cretaceous
Music/Concerts:
May 9 at 7:30 p.m. â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre
May 13 at 8:00 p.m. â”‚ KeyBank State Theatre
An Evening with Natalie Merchant
May 25 - 26, Thursday and Friday at 8:00 p.m. â”‚ Connor Palace
John Mellencamp: Live and In Person
May 27 at 7:30 p.m.â”‚ Hannah Theatre
Special Events:
May 20 at 7:30 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre
2023 Dazzle Awards Presented by Pat & John Chapman
Theatrical:
May 12 - 13, Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre
Resident Companies:
April 28 - May 21, Times Vary, Check Link for Details â”‚ Hanna Theatre
Great Lakes Theater
April 29 - May 21, Times Vary, Check Link for Details â”‚ Allen Theatre
Ken Ludwig's Moriarty: A New Sherlock Holmes Adventure
Cleveland Play House
May 9 at 7:30 p.m. | The Helen
A Reading of Comedy, Errors, Vanity, and Stupidity
Cleveland Play House
May 10 at 7:30 p.m. | The Helen
Cleveland Play House
May 11 at 7:30 p.m. | The Helen
Cleveland Play House
May 16 at 7:30 p.m. | The Helen
Cleveland Play House
May 17 at 7:30 p.m. | The Helen
Cleveland Play House
May 18 at 7:30 p.m. | The Helen
A Workshop Reading of One-Shot
Cleveland Play House
For resident company assets, reach out directly to resident companies.
For Schools:
May 2 - 5, Tuesday - Friday at 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. â”‚ Westfield Studio Theatre
May 2 - 5, Tuesday - Friday at 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre
Junie B.'s Essential Survival Guide to School
May 2 - 5, Tuesday - Friday at 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. â”‚ KeyBank State Theatre
Streaming On Demand May 8 - 26