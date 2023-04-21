Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Playhouse Square Will Present Comedy, Concerts and More in May

Learn more about the lineup here!

Apr. 21, 2023 Â 
Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this May, spanning comedy, dance, music and theatrical performances and more.

Broadway:

April 25 - May 14, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Connor Palace

TINA - The Tina Turner Musical

KeyBank Broadway Series

April 25 - May 14, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Upper Allen

Broadway Buzz Pre-Show Talk for TINA

May 16 - 21, Times Vary, Check Link for Details | Connor Palace

Dear Evan Hansen

Huntington Bank Featured Performance

Comedy:

May 11 at 7:00 p.m. â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre

Samantha Bee

May 12 at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

Shane Gillis Live

May 18 at 7:00 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre

An Evening Celebrating - and Roasting - Dick Pogue

May 19 at 8:00 p.m.â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre

Tom Papa

May 20 at 7:00 p.m. â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre

Miranda Sings

Dance:

May 21 at 4:00 p.m. | Mimi Ohio Theatre

Dancing Classrooms

Family:

May 6 at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. â”‚ Westfield Studio Theatre

Hiccup

May 6 at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre

Junie B.'s Essential Survival Guide to School

May 6 at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. â”‚ KeyBank State Theatre

Step Afrika!

Fine Arts:

May 24 at 7:00 p.m. â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre

Spinosaurus: Lost Giant of the Cretaceous

Music/Concerts:

May 9 at 7:30 p.m. â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre

Shalva Band in Concert

May 13 at 8:00 p.m. â”‚ KeyBank State Theatre

An Evening with Natalie Merchant

May 25 - 26, Thursday and Friday at 8:00 p.m. â”‚ Connor Palace

John Mellencamp: Live and In Person

May 27 at 7:30 p.m.â”‚ Hannah Theatre

Cleveland Celtic Ensemble

Special Events:

May 20 at 7:30 p.m. | KeyBank State Theatre

2023 Dazzle Awards Presented by Pat & John Chapman

Theatrical:

May 12 - 13, Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre

Menopause the Musical

Resident Companies:

April 28 - May 21, Times Vary, Check Link for Details â”‚ Hanna Theatre

Ain't Misbehavin'

Great Lakes Theater

April 29 - May 21, Times Vary, Check Link for Details â”‚ Allen Theatre

Ken Ludwig's Moriarty: A New Sherlock Holmes Adventure

Cleveland Play House

May 9 at 7:30 p.m. | The Helen

A Reading of Comedy, Errors, Vanity, and Stupidity

Cleveland Play House

May 10 at 7:30 p.m. | The Helen

A Reading of Fade

Cleveland Play House

May 11 at 7:30 p.m. | The Helen

A Workshop Reading of Louder

Cleveland Play House

May 16 at 7:30 p.m. | The Helen

A Reading of The First Summer

Cleveland Play House

May 17 at 7:30 p.m. | The Helen

A Reading of Escapegoat

Cleveland Play House

May 18 at 7:30 p.m. | The Helen

A Workshop Reading of One-Shot

Cleveland Play House

For resident company assets, reach out directly to resident companies.

For Schools:

May 2 - 5, Tuesday - Friday at 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. â”‚ Westfield Studio Theatre

Hiccup

May 2 - 5, Tuesday - Friday at 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre

Junie B.'s Essential Survival Guide to School

May 2 - 5, Tuesday - Friday at 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. â”‚ KeyBank State Theatre

Step Akrika!

Streaming On Demand May 8 - 26

The Ugly Duckling



