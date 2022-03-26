Photos: Cleveland Public Theatre Stages THE RIVER BRIDE

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) is proud to present The River Bride, written Marisela Treviño Orta and directed by Bridgett Martinez, onstage March 17 through April 1 at 7:30pm in CPT's historic Gordon Square Theatre.

ABOUT THE PLAY

The River Bride is a tale of love, grudges, and transformation inspired by Brazilian folklore. Three days before Belmira's wedding, a charming, mysterious man with no past is rescued from the Amazon River, offering both sisters an alluring, possibly dangerous future. Now, these two sisters struggle to be true to each other and themselves in this heartrending tale from the Amazon.

ABOUT TEATRO PÚBLICO DE CLEVELAND (TPC)

In 2013, Cleveland Public Theatre launched Teatro Público de Cleveland, Cleveland's first Latinx theatre company, whose work reflects the artistic goals, interests, and ideals of its members. Teatro Público de Cleveland inspires inter/intra-cultural exchange through thought-provoking, bilingual storytelling and performances that foster social consciousness and build community. TPC is governed by the TPC Leadership Committee: Mónica A. Cerpa Zúñiga (Chair), Alisha M. Caraballo (Vice Chair), Letitia Lopez, Gilberto Peña, and Blanca Iris García Salva.

CAST and CREW of The River Bride

The cast includes Lilyvette Acevedo, Alisha Caraballo, Ricky Ortega, Gil Peña, Camila Piñero, Jono Rodriguez.

The creative production team includes Producer - Raymond Bobgan; Stage Manager- Julie C. Okuley; Assistant Stage Manager- Georgina Galindo-Godinez; Costume Designer- Desiree Monique Anderson; Technical Director- Garrett Markgraf; Set and Light Designer- Benjamin Gantose; Sound Designer- Megan Slabach; and Sound Operator- Mónica Cerpa Zúñiga

TICKET and SHOW INFORMATION

The River Bride (March 17 - April 1, 2022) previews March 17. Performances are Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7:30pm (no show Monday, March 21) and Sunday, March 27 at 3:00pm in CPT's historic Gordon Square Theatre, located at 6415 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102, in the heart of the Gordon Square Arts District.

Click here for COVID-19 Safety Protocols. EVERY TICKET is "Choose What You Pay" and will be offered online, over the phone, and at the Box Office.

PURCHASE TICKETS at www.cptonline.org or call the CPT Box Office at 216.631.2727 ext. 501. Reserve early! CPT never charges any ticket fees, ever.

The Gordon Square Theatre is ADA-compliant featuring a ramped entrance and an all-gender, wheelchair accessible restroom. Every Friday is Free Bev Friday at CPT. Mingle with the artists after the show and discuss the performance in a lively, social atmosphere - your drinks are on CPT.

Check out the production photos of The River Bride below!

Photo Credits: Steve Wagner