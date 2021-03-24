Ohio University School of Theater Presents Virtual MACBETH

Ohio University School of Theater has announced it will present a virtual production of Macbeth, by William Shakespeare, directed by Dustin Brown.

A brave Scottish general receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that one day he will become King of Scotland. Consumed by ambition and spurred to action by his wife, Macbeth murders King Duncan and takes the Scottish throne for himself. And that's when the guilt and paranoia set in.

Streaming begins April 16, 2021.

Learn more at https://www.ohio.edu/fine-arts/theater/current-season.

Visit the College of Fine Arts calendar for updates and information about the School of Theater's spring semester virtual season and to view the live streamed performances.

