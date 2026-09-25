Ohio Contemporary Ballet Will Celebrate Filipino Music & Dance

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Ohio Regional Music Arts and Cultural Outreach (ORMACO) will present A Celebration of Filipino Music & Dance, featuring Ohio Contemporary Ballet on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 7:30pm at the James McIlvaine Performing Arts Center at Wadsworth High School, 625 Broad St., Wadsworth, OH 44281. The performance is the culminating concert of ORMACO's Fall 2026 World Tour of Music. This residency explores the sounds and stories of the Philippines. In addition to the performance, Ohio Contemporary Ballet will also engage with the community through outreach activities into schools, senior facilities and a detention center the week of the show.

At the heart of the performance is a new work by Filipino-American choreographer and Company Rehearsal Director Zachary Tuazon. Inspired by his heritage, the piece blends contemporary ballet with Pinoy jazz, creating a work that is bold, expressive, and deeply personal. Wadsworth High School students will be part of the performance, bringing Filipino music to the stage in a collaborative effort with Ohio Contemporary Ballet.

“This performance embodies everything we believe in as a company: celebrating diverse voices, investing in our artists, and building community through dance,” said Dr. Margaret Carlson, Producing Artistic Director of Ohio Contemporary Ballet. “We are deeply grateful to ORMACO for making this residency and performance possible.”

General admission tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling 419-853-6016. A limited number of $60 VIP tickets are also available online and include a pre-concert reception at the home of Michael and Lisa Reynolds, an opportunity to meet choreographer Zachary Tuazon and Producing Artistic Director, Dr. Margaret Carlson, plus reserved performance seating.

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