THE MAGICIANS TABLE Extends Run at Playhouse Square

NEW! Cleveland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cleveland & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Playhouse Square announced today that due to overwhelming demand the sensational close-up magic experience The Magicians Table will extend its run at Cibréo Privato for an additional seven weeks, with performances now continuing through December 6, 2026.

“We are absolutely thrilled by the incredible response from audiences in Cleveland and are delighted to extend the run of The Magicians Table,” said Kevin Hammonds, designer and creator of The Magicians Table. “The enthusiasm and support we've received have been extraordinary, and we look forward to welcoming even more guests to experience this unique production."

David Greene, senior vice president of programming at Playhouse Square, added, “The overwhelming feedback from our audiences about this production has been amazing, and we're excited to provide more opportunities for our guests to experience it live."

Presented in partnership with Right Angle Entertainment, The Magicians Table is a table-side close-up magic experience direct from London that offers revellers the opportunity to enter a realm of enchantment as they get lost in a tale of perpetual surprises, love, loss and mystery. Tickets for all performances are now on sale at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000.

The evening is a highly interactive, dazzling and delightfully unconventional night out. Perfect for a date night, a group of family or friends or an unforgettable office outing, The Magicians Table brings a London-born sensation stateside for the first time, promising to leave guests questioning if the impossible could be reality.

The rotating cast for The Magicians Table includes some of the most respected creators and innovators in modern magic-artists whose work has been published, televised, and celebrated around the world. Collectively, they’ve appeared on the CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Masters of Illusion, FOX’s Showtime at The Apollo and are regular performers at Hollywood’s legendary Magic Castle.

The Magicians Table is produced by Alison Spiriti and Justin Sudds of Right Angle Entertainment, in collaboration with BAFTA and Olivier award-winning writer Iain Sharkey, renowned for his work with Derren Brown. The creative team also includes Tom Greenwood-Mears, founder of Cut & Mustard and producer of international tours and immersive experiences, and Kevin Hammonds, an award-winning immersive writer and designer.

The Magicians Table will play Playhouse Square’s Cibréo Privato (located at 1501 E. 14th St) through Sunday, December 6, 2026. Each performance offers various ticket options, including single tickets and VIP packages. Tickets start at $75.00 and are available online at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000. Check website for up-to-date showtimes and for information on show buyouts.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 13 Hrs 19 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Cleveland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link