THE MAGICIANS TABLE Extends Run at Playhouse Square
The London-born table-side magic production features rotating performers who have appeared on Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Masters of Illusion.
Playhouse Square announced today that due to overwhelming demand the sensational close-up magic experience The Magicians Table will extend its run at Cibréo Privato for an additional seven weeks, with performances now continuing through December 6, 2026.
“We are absolutely thrilled by the incredible response from audiences in Cleveland and are delighted to extend the run of The Magicians Table,” said Kevin Hammonds, designer and creator of The Magicians Table. “The enthusiasm and support we've received have been extraordinary, and we look forward to welcoming even more guests to experience this unique production."
David Greene, senior vice president of programming at Playhouse Square, added, “The overwhelming feedback from our audiences about this production has been amazing, and we're excited to provide more opportunities for our guests to experience it live."
Presented in partnership with Right Angle Entertainment, The Magicians Table is a table-side close-up magic experience direct from London that offers revellers the opportunity to enter a realm of enchantment as they get lost in a tale of perpetual surprises, love, loss and mystery. Tickets for all performances are now on sale at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000.
The evening is a highly interactive, dazzling and delightfully unconventional night out. Perfect for a date night, a group of family or friends or an unforgettable office outing, The Magicians Table brings a London-born sensation stateside for the first time, promising to leave guests questioning if the impossible could be reality.
The rotating cast for The Magicians Table includes some of the most respected creators and innovators in modern magic-artists whose work has been published, televised, and celebrated around the world. Collectively, they’ve appeared on the CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Masters of Illusion, FOX’s Showtime at The Apollo and are regular performers at Hollywood’s legendary Magic Castle.
The Magicians Table is produced by Alison Spiriti and Justin Sudds of Right Angle Entertainment, in collaboration with BAFTA and Olivier award-winning writer Iain Sharkey, renowned for his work with Derren Brown. The creative team also includes Tom Greenwood-Mears, founder of Cut & Mustard and producer of international tours and immersive experiences, and Kevin Hammonds, an award-winning immersive writer and designer.
The Magicians Table will play Playhouse Square’s Cibréo Privato (located at 1501 E. 14th St) through Sunday, December 6, 2026. Each performance offers various ticket options, including single tickets and VIP packages. Tickets start at $75.00 and are available online at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000. Check website for up-to-date showtimes and for information on show buyouts.
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