Moreland Theater Receives Grant From Cleveland City Council

Cleveland City Council has approved funds for the Marrick House in Tremont and the Moreland Theater in Buckeye, Cleveland.com reports. The institutions received $450,000 worth of ARPA dollars on Monday night.

The Council is continuing to give money as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, the COVID-19 stimulus package passed in 2021, with $35 million being allocated for neighborhood projects.

A $300,000 grant has now been given to the Moreland Theater. This comes after $100,000 was originally given to the venue for a new roof. Half of the Moreland Theater building is devoted to a theater, with storefronts making up the other half, but the building is currently vacant.

Joy Johnson, executive director of Burten, Bell, Carr, said that the nonprofit is looking for a partner to operate the theater portion of the building.

An additional $150,000 grant was given to The Merrick House, which helps immigrants who had come to the United States. The building is reportedly in need of repairs. This grant will go toward new security systems, kitchen, bathroom and gymnasium wall.

Read the original story on Cleveland.com.

Comments