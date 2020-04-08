MillionMaskChallenge Launched By Sew It Online

Sew It Online, a family-owned and operated sewing & craft shop, is the epitome of the American spirit and even more so during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rewind to early March, hospital administration at University Hospital in Cleveland reached out to the local company that provides education, supplies and machines to the sewing community about filling in the gap with their lack of masks. After working with countless medical professionals to create a medically approved mask, Sew It Online began creating masks and shared this video. The video garnered hundreds of thousands of views which prompted the launch of #MillionMaskChallenge, a global sew-a-thon aimed at supporting healthcare workers and others in need.

To join the challenge:

Step 1): Watch the instructional video here.

Step 2) Download the pattern here.

Step 3) Sew your project.

Step 4) Donate the masks and post photo on social media using #millionmaskchallenge

On the heels of the CDC recommendation that the public wear a mask when in public, this couldn't have came at a better time. The response for the challenge has been overwhelming and tens of thousands of people have already joined in. Sew It Online continues making masks and coordinating shipments from all over the world to places in need. For more information, visit www.sewitonline.com.

About Sew It Online

Sew It Online is a family-owned and operated sewing and craft shop in Northeast Ohio. Jan and Jim Brostek opened their first store in Middleburg Heights in 1988 and currently employ the entire family at one of three locations. They provide their customers with the best products, service, training and repair in Northeast Ohio and all over via their online platform. With over 150 years of sewing and service knowledge, Sew It Online offers their wealth of knowledge through sewing clubs, hands-on workshops, seminars and fashion shows. They take pride in teaching customers to produce professional quality products with their sewing machines and materials. The #millionmaskchallenge was launched in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 crisis. For more information, visit www.sewitonline.com. Photo caption: From Left: Connor Brostek and mom Jan Brostek, owners Sew It Online





