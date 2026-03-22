Interview: Tally Sessions and THE GREAT GATSBY roar into Toledo this April

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The North American tour of THE GREAT GATSBY will play eight performances at The Stranahan Theater in Toledo April 7th-12th, 2026.

Based on the 101 year old novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, this classic American story, set against a jazz-pop score, glitzy costumes, and extravagant production numbers, follows Nick Carraway, who becomes neighbors to the eccentric millionaire Jay Gatsby.

I had the pleasure of speaking with Tally Sessions, who plays George Wilson in the tour.

We chatted about the show, life on the road, and much more.

The tour was launched last month in Baltimore, Maryland. How’s it going so far?

Life on the road has been amazing. We are currently in our sixth city of the tour. We are currently in Kansas City and it’s been interesting because I did this production in Seoul, South Korea last year and I had no experience of what, and how, American audiences would receive it, and it’s been like a rock concert every night. I think that they’ve been captivated by their great American novel being musicalized and theatricalize. It’s been honestly rewarding.

What can Toledo audiences expect from this interpretation of THE GREAT GATSBY when they come see it?

I think you are going to see this interpretation work on multiple fronts, I mean, just in terms of what you’re seeing. You see these extraordinary costumes by Linda Cho, who won a Tony award for them. A set by Paul Tate DePoo and incredible lighting by Cory Pattak. It all correlates into this effort that this man is making to win back the love of his life. There are incredible lights, colors and choreography, all in the service to a purpose, and that’s the love between two people.

You play George Wilson, who has an incredible emotional journey. He’s the symbol of the working class in the story, which is such a contrast from the luxurious lifestyle we see throughout the show. How do you approach such a role like this for the stage?

I think what you can play is the given circumstances of the character, and in this case there is a universality to people like the Wilson’s who were not born into wealth, and the people like Tom Buchanan and Daisy Buchanan, who were born into wealth. People like Gatsby, who make their fortune, however illegally. The universalities is that they all have a dream of betterment. They want their life to be better. In fact, without spoiling it, our wonderful associate Director David Ruttura say’s, you Know Wilson has one of the only gas station in the area. He was on the cusp of hitting it big with his business before some very monumental events occurs in his life.

How do you prepare to play such a heavy role, while keeping yourself physically, and mentally healthy ?

I think in terms of doing it on stage, you just have to be present. If something tragic is going to happen, you don't know that so you can’t play the gravitas of the moment before you arrive there, because you also do not want the audience ahead of you. Receiving information moment to moment is the most important thing. What information you receive from your scene partner. What are you trying to get from them in terms of the heaviness of the emotion. You have to be emotionally available as it happens, but then you have to leave it all at the theater. You can’t carry it with you. I think a way to shed that heaviness is to just be around great friends, get out into these incredible American cities and see what kind of different culture they have to offer.

What do you enjoy most about being on tour?

I think just revisiting and experiencing places you’ve never been in this great nation of ours. I’m based in New York City, which is incredible in terms of art and food. Each American city has something akin to that. As an individual visiting these cities, these audiences, even though they’re in different locals, you know they have a yearning to see artistic expression, and to be a part of that. I. Think that is something that’s a common desire, and it speaks to the importance of arts in our country.

At the end of the musical, what would you like to see our Toledo audiences walk away with?

I want them to be entertained, and I want them to be moved. I think there’s a lesson, or mission statement for the piece, and this is all subjective, this is just my personal opinion, it’s that you know anything is possible in America. We have the ability, and the means in this country to achieve your dreams, no matter where you come from. Whether you were born into a billion dollar empire, or you were born with literal not a cent to your name, there’s a possibility of augmenting and enriching your life. Another lesson I believe is is the amount of wealth you have does not determine your value in society. The amount of money you have does not always correlate with the amount of integrity you have either. It’s all been said for over a century. It’s been such a beloved piece of literature. How great to be able to bring that life on the stage?

Anything else you would like say to Toledo before you arrive in Toledo?

I would just like to say think you for welcoming us with your generosity. We just hope that you have an incredible time, and immerse yourself in the story of Gatsby.

THE GREAT GATSBY at the Stranahan, presented by The American Theatre Guild.

April 7-12, 2026

Tickets are available for purchase at BroadwayinToledo.com, StranahanTheater.com and Etix.com.

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