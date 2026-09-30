BOOP!, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, and BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Tickets on Sale at Playhouse Square

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Playhouse Square announced that tickets for three of the upcoming shows on the 2026-27 KeyBank Broadway Series are available for sale to the public as of 10 a.m. on September 30th. Tickets to the touring productions of BOOP! The Musical, Maybe Happy Ending and BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ had previously been available only with purchase of a season ticket package, but can today be purchased individually by calling 216-241-6000 or online.

These three musicals will play Playhouse Square in 2027. BOOP! The Musical, a new musical-comedy extravaganza for the whole family that brings the iconic Betty Boop character to life like never before, visits Cleveland February 2 – 21. Maybe Happy Ending the six-time Tony-Award winning original new musical adventure that explores what it means to be human, arrives for a three-week run March 2 – 21. And BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™, the five-time Tony Award-winning and Grammy-Award winning journey through music and memory into the beating heart of Havana, takes the stage July 27 – August 15.

All three shows will play the Connor Palace at Playhouse Square for 24 performances each. Performance times are Tuesdays – Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online at or by calling 216-241-6000. Groups of 10 or more are encouraged to call 216-640-8600.

ABOUT BOOP! The Musical

For almost a century, the Betty Boop character has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty’s dream of an ordinary day off from super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an adventure of color, music, and love in New York City. BOOP! is the new Broadway musical-comedy extravaganza that’s fun for everyone – bringing heart, laughter, and a whole lot of Boop-oop-a-doop™ to the stage!

With original Broadway direction and choreography by Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray, La Cage aux Folles), BOOP! The Musical brings Fleischer Studios' Queen of the Screen to life with a score and arrangements by celebrated multiple Grammy winner David Foster ("I Have Nothing," "After the Love Is Gone," "The Prayer"), lyrics by Tony Award nominee Susan Birkenhead (Working, Jelly's Last Jam), and a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom, High Society). Direction for the North American tour is re-created by DB Bonds and choreography is re-created by Rachelle Rak.

BOOP! is the Broadway musical that is perfect for audiences of all ages.

The design and creative team for BOOP! The Musical includes Tony Award-winner David Rockwell (scenic design), Three-time Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes (costume design), Philip S. Rosenberg (lighting design), Tony Award-winner Gareth Owen (sound design), Tony Award-winner Finn Ross (projection design), Emmy Award-winner Sabana Majeed (hair and wig design), Michael Clifton (makeup design), OBIE Award-winner Skylar Fox (illusions design), The Huber Marionettes™ (marionette design), Jon Rua (associate choreography), Tony Award-winner Daryl Waters (music supervision and additional arrangements), Four-time Tony Award-winner Doug Besterman (orchestrations), and Tony Award-nominee Zane Mark (dance music arrangements). Casting is by Kevin Metzger-Timson, CSA and Olivia Paige West, CSA at The TRC Company. Frank Deming II is the Company Manager and Anna Klevit is the Production Stage Manager.

The North American Tour of BOOP! The Musical is produced by NETworks Presentations. BOOP! The Musical was originally produced on Broadway by Ostar, Marc Johnston, Taitan Capital, Inc., Western Costume Co., The Shubert Organization, Melody Place, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Tony Fernandes, Bob Boyett, Larry & Martha Day, Mary Gerdts & Douglas McKinney, Teresa J. Huber, John Paul DeJoria, Peermusic, Rick Perez / Rafael Herrera, Karen LeFrak / Iris Smith, Ann Magee / Joan P. Waechter, Michael Ravenhill, Gerardo Braggiotti / Paolo Zannoni, Brianna Leigh Bell, Candy Spelling, Danielle Del, Arielle Tepper, Jon Avnet, Werner Entertainment, John Gore Organization, Alexander Robertson / Harmony Harris, and Peg McGetrick.

BOOP! The Musical received 3 Tony Award nominations and won 3 Drama Desk Awards and 3 Outer Critic Circle Awards. BOOP! The Musical played its final performance of its acclaimed Broadway run on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

ABOUT MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

Maybe Happy Ending is the critically and widely acclaimed Tony Award winning Best Musical by Tony Award winners and Grammy Award nominees Will Aronson and Hue Park, and directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden.

Maybe Happy Ending will star Original Broadway cast members Steven Huynh as Oliver and Claire Kwon as “Claire.” The cast will also include Francisco Javier González as Gil Brentley, James Seol as James, Juneseo & Others, and standbys Bryan Chan, Erica Durham, Kennedy Kanagawa, and Mia Nicole Nelson. Casting subject to change.

Maybe Happy Ending by Tony Award winners and Grammy Award nominees Will Aronson and Hue Park (Il Tenore, Ghost Bakery) is directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden (The Lost Boys, Parade, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol) and features Set and additional Video Design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey (The Lost Boys, A Christmas Carol, Once on This Island), Costume Design by Tony Award-winner Clint Ramos (KPOP, Eclipsed), Lighting Design by Tony Award-nominee Ben Stanton (A Christmas Carol, Fun Home), Sound Design by Tony Award-winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Beetlejuice), Video Design by Tony Award-winner George Reeve (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends); Deborah Abramson (The Gardens of Anuncia) is the Music Supervisor and John Yun is the Music Director. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA, the Production Stage Manager is Eric Sprosty and Foresight Theatrical is the General Manager.

Maybe Happy Ending was written in both Korean and English-language versions. The Korean-language version opened in December of 2016 at DaeMyung Culture Factory in Seoul and subsequently won six Korean Musical Awards including Best Musical. The English-language version was awarded the 2017 Richard Rodgers Production Award and had its U.S. premiere at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta in the 2019-2020 season under the direction of Michael Arden.

ABOUT BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

It’s been years since legendary singer Omara Portuondo last entered a recording studio. Once known as the “Queen of Feeling,” her voice was celebrated throughout Cuba – until she vanished from the spotlight. But when an ambitious young record producer brings her a rare opportunity, the elusive diva must finally reckon with her past.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ is a journey through music and memory into the beating heart of Havana. A world-class company brings the story of the iconic album to thrilling life in this tale of big dreams, second chances, and music that needs no translation.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ won 5 Tony Awards including Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Natalie Venetia Belcon), Best Sound Design of a Musical (Jonathan Deans), Best Choreography (Patricia Delgado & Justin Peck), and Best Orchestrations (Marco Paguia). A Special Tony Award was awarded to the musicians who make up the band of Buena Vista Social Club, and the Original Broadway Cast Recording received the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

With a book by Tony Nominee Marco Ramirez (Drama Desk Award, The Royale), Tony-nominated director Saheem Ali (Fat Ham) leads an ensemble of visionary performing artists, including a band of renowned musicians from across the globe to tell the legendary story of the artists who recorded the original album. BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ features the soul-stirring music of Cuba’s golden age, choreography by Tony Award winners Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck (Illinoise, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story).

On Broadway, the band of BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ features creative consultation by David Yazbek, music supervision by Dean Sharenow, orchestrations and arrangements and music direction by Tony Award winner Marco Paguia, additional arrangements by Javier Diaz and David Oquendo, music consultation by Juan De Marcos.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ features scenery by Tony nominee Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Tony nominee Dede Ayite, lighting by Tony nominee Tyler Micoleau, sound by Tony Award winner Jonathan Deans, wigs, hair & make-up by J. Jared Janas, and casting by The TRC Company.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 14 Hrs 43 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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