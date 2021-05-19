Get Your Tickets for Renaissance Theatre's TITANIC- In-Person AND Streaming!

All aboard! Get ready to set sail on the greatest ship in history! Critically-acclaimed, Titanic the musical comes to the Renaissance Theatre Live and in Person May 21-23 with an additional at-home live stream option for those not ready for in person events.

For tickets to the in person musical, visit bit.ly/mansfield-events

For tickets to stream the show live, visit http://bit.ly/TitanicStream

Titanic, The Musical examines the causes, the conditions and the characters involved in this ever-fascinating drama. This is the factual story of that ship-of her officers, crew and passengers, to be sure-but she will not, as has happened so many times before, serve as merely the background against which fictional, melodramatic narratives are recounted. The central character of our Titanic is the Titanic herself.

After the final performance on Sunday, May 23, there will be a talkback with the cast of Titanic the musical and Tom Goldsmith, the grandson of Titanic survivor, Frank J.W. Goldsmith and great-grandson of Titanic survivor, Emily Alice Goldsmith. Due to capacity limitations, talkback is only available to patrons who purchase tickets to the show on May 23. The talkback will be available in person and via livestream.

Featuring an impressive cast from all over Ohio, including: David Arvidson, Antonio Brown, Cyril Brainswaite, Chris Bullwinkle, Niko Carter, Mark Crumrine, Leah Gesouras, Christopher Hartman, Stephanie Hayslip, Michael Miller, Aaron Natarelli, Alyssa Racer, Zakari Ramos, Anna Scheurer, Ryan Shealy, Ryan Shreve, Emma Skaggs, Scott Leon Smith, George Swarn, Lori Turner, Caroline Grace Williams, and her dog, Oakley Grace Williams.

Directed by Michael Thomas

Musical Director: Kelly Knowlton

Choreographer: Caroline Grace Williams

Costume Design: Linda Turske

Set Design: Jason Kaufman

Technical Director, Lighting & Sound: Aaron James Nicolas

Asst. Director/Asst. Tech. Director/Props: Nik Demers

Production Manager: Abe Swanger

For more information on Titanic the musical or tickets for virtual and in-person performances, visit bit.ly/mansfield-events