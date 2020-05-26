Firelands Symphony Orchestra Announces 'Flex Season' For 2020-21

Firelands Symphony Orchestra has announced that it will have a "flex season" for 2020-21.

This means that organizers will be following health and safety guidelines, and only scheduling shows when it is safe to do so, according to Sandusky Register.

In addition, the orchestra has also postponed the remaining shows in its previous season, including "Havana Nights", "Sax in the City" and the "Essence of Beethoven."

"The decision to cancel our season was made for the safety of our patrons and musicians," said Carl Topilow, the symphony's conductor and musical director. "I am looking forward to that wonderful day when we can again reconvene at the Sandusky State Theatre to enjoy the sounds of our fabulous orchestra."

Ticketholders have been notified by mail. For more information, call the symphony at 419-621-4800. The symphony is asking ticketholders to donate the value of the tickets, if possible. The donations are tax-deductible.

Read more on Sandusky Register.

