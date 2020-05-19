Ensemble Theatre Kicks Off Weekly VIRTUAL OPEN MIC

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Ensemble Theatre has announced that they will be kicking off/hosting a weekly VIRTUAL OPEN MIC! Their weekly hour long show will be starting this coming Friday the 22nd at 7pm. It will be streamed on Ensemble Theatre's Facebook Page each Friday at 7pm!



This will be a weekly platform for artists in Cleveland (and beyond) to share their work with our community and each other!



If you are a singer, an actor, a comedian, dancer, creative, etc, and want to share a glimpse of your talents with their audiences and feel a sense of connectivity and community during these crazy times...send them your video!



Here is a link to learn more and submit your video:

http://www.ensembletheatrecle.org/virtualopenmic

This Friday, grab some snacks, sit back, relax and enjoy their show, from home!

